After stick from fans, Tuchel all smiles as England book World Cup spot

England head coach Thomas Tuchel could see the funny side as travelling fans poked fun at the German during his side’s 5-0 thrashing of Latvia in rainy Riga on Tuesday.

Tuchel was critical of England’s fans at Wembley Stadium last week, accusing them of not being supportive enough during a routine 3-0 friendly victory over Wales.

They were far noisier on Tuesday as they celebrated England sealing their place in next year’s World Cup, at one point singing ‘Are we loud enough for you?’ to the former Chelsea manager.

“I got a bit of stick today in the first half, so fair enough. I take it in good humour, with a good sense of humour. I accept it,” Tuchel said.

“They had a reason today from my last comments and I guess that’s fair enough.

“I got a bit of stick and I found it quite creative. It made me smile and this is how it has to be. It’s British humour and I surely can take it. No harm done.

“The support today was brilliant and we are very sure the support in America will be absolutely brilliant. We need it.”

Captain Harry Kane scored twice in the thrashing of Latvia that ensured England will win qualifying Group K.

There has been little doubt throughout the campaign England would reach a ninth successive major tournament but now they can officially start rubber-stamping their plans.

It took England 25 minutes to break the deadlock in the tree-lined Daugava Stadium with Anthony Gordon cutting in from the left to drive a shot past Latvia keeper Krisjanis Zviedris.

The hosts, 137th in Fifa’s rankings, were punished twice just before half time with Kane drilling home after the hosts were caught playing out from the back and he then converted a penalty awarded after he was pulled back in the area.

Djed Spence’s cross was turned into his own goal by Maksims Tonisevs in the 57th minute and substitute Eberechi Eze wrapped up an easy night for England with a sweetly-hit fifth late on.

England have a maximum 18 points from their six games with Albania second on 11.

Also on Tuesday night, Italy beat Israel 3-0 at home on thanks to a Mateo Retegui double and a late goal from Gianluca Mancini, securing at least a World Cup playoff berth amid tension between police and some demonstrators at a pro-Palestinian march.

Retegui put Italy ahead just before the break after he was fouled and converted the resulting penalty. He netted the second in the 74th by winning possession on the edge of the area, cutting inside and curling his effort into the top corner.

Defender Mancini scored with a close-range header in second-half stoppage time to wrap up a comfortable win.

Norway lead Group I on 18 points. Italy are second with 15, six clear of Israel, who have only one game left and cannot overtake Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

The group winners qualify directly for next year’s World Cup, with the runners‑up entering the playoffs.

Portugal were forced to delay punching their World Cup ticket after being held to a 2-2 home draw by Hungary as Dominik Szoboszlai struck a stoppage-time equaliser after two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo had put the hosts ahead.

Portugal could have sealed a place at next year’s finals in the US, Canada and Mexico with a victory that would have clinched top spot in Group F.

But they will now have to wait until November, sitting on 10 points from four matches, five ahead of Hungary, with both teams having two games remaining. Ireland are third with four points.

Ronaldo scored twice in the first half after an early opener from Attila Szalai, putting Portugal in control. But in added time a low cross slipped through the defence, and Szoboszlai tapped in the equaliser to deny the home fans a celebration.

Saudi Arabia drew 0-0 with Iraq in the fourth round of Asian qualifying to book their ticket to North America.

It will be a third straight trip to the finals for the Saudis, who have played in six previous editions.

Reuters