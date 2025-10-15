Bafana coach Hugo Broos never doubted Sipho Mbule

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos embraces playmaker Sipho Mbule as they celebrate qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup with their Group C qualifying win against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

It took tough and honest chats between Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and Sipho Mbule to turn the fortunes of the talented but sometimes wayward creative playmaker.

Mbule, a prodigious talent at amateur level who exploded onto the scene as a marvel at SuperSport United, has failed to dish out consistent performances but he is enjoying a new lease of life at Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana.

That culminated in a storming display as South Africa saw off Rwanda 3-0 in their final game at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday to end top of qualifying Group C and reach the 2026 World Cup, Bafana’s first qualification for the global showpiece other than as hosts since 2002.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on chats with Sipho Mbule.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/li1FCPzA8f pic.twitter.com/03oV22Xm3e — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 15, 2025

With well-documented off-field challenges, Mbule struggled to establish himself, signing for Mamelodi Sundowns from SuperSport in July 2022 and then on loan at Sekhukhune United. He is enjoying his football again after his move to Pirates in the 2025-26 preseason.

A product of the Harmony Academy in the Free State, where he was developed alongside Bafana and former SuperSport teammate Teboho Mokoena, he has been among the standout performers in South Africa’s recent matches against Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

Broos revealed after Tuesday’s win he had tough discussions with Mbule about being the long-term replacement for veteran national midfield fulcrum Themba Zwane.

His name is Sipho Mbule, we call him Masterchef 🇿🇦🔥🙌🏿. Hugo Broos has given this man a second chance in Bafana Bafana and he used it fruitfully, We love him in South Africa!



📹: @Ronewa_Mathephe #BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/2vhVKEl2VK — Micah Da Music (@MicahDaMusic) October 14, 2025

“Sipho was with us from the first day I was here and immediately I saw he was a good player. But he had interests other than football and after a few times I stopped calling him,” Broos said.

“When you look at his career, he played for Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates and those are big teams. When we were looking for the replacement for Themba Zwane, we tried Patrick Maswanganyi and then we talked about him. He had a good moment at Sekhukhune United but his performances again went down.”

Broos said he is happy Mbule has grabbed his opportunity, presenting the playmaker a chance to gain international exposure and confidence and continue his revival at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco at the end of the year and next year’s World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Sipho Mbule to Themba Zwane: "Re emetse wena, now let's go to the World Cup!" 🫂❤️⚽️🇿🇦



Now this true BROTHERHOOD! 👏🏼#AirMobile #ForTheBettor #CarlingKnockout pic.twitter.com/FuULv6E2K8 — SoccerBeat (@SoccerBeatZA) October 14, 2025

“Helman [Mkhalele, Broos’s assistant coach] and I talked about him and agreed we are going to give him another chance.

“From the first minute when he returned [to the squad for last month’s World Cup games against Lesotho and Nigeria], I told him: ‘This is your second chance and after this it is finished. I give you a chance and if you don’t grab it with two hands, it’s done. It’s up to you. You will not be with Bafana as long as I am the coach [if you don’t take the chance] — and don’t forget there is Afcon in December and maybe the World Cup in July next year.’

“I asked him if he wanted to be there and he said yes, so I asked him to show me how much he wants it. I never doubted his football qualities. Have you seen how he is fighting and running? If you add the fighting and running to natural talent, you can be happy.

“I told him after the game: ‘You grabbed your chance and congratulations for that.’”

The final draw for the 2026 World Cup groups takes place in Washington on December 5.