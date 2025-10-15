Beer at hand, Broos refuses to take personal glory for Bafana’s World Cup qualification

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos embraces right-back Khuliso Mudau as they celebrate their qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup with their Group C win against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

With a celebratory beer next to him, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos had every reason to take personal glory for a first World Cup qualification in 23 years, but he chose to give credit to everyone involved with the senior national team.

Moments after Bafana thrashed Rwanda 3-0 through goals by Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night to secure qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada, the 73-year-old Belgian could feel a satisfied man.

Bafana, who last played in the World Cup as hosts in 2010 but last qualified for one in Korea and Japan in 2002, are among the nine African teams with Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia to have qualified for next year’s tournament.

“This is a fantastic evening for everyone, but it is not only about the coach,” Broos said.

“This is a team that has worked together for the past three years, and I can’t forget my staff because they helped me a lot, especially assistant coach Helman [Mkhalele].

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on after 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/8dMkIKe21Z pic.twitter.com/5PZeTyLCNQ — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 14, 2025

“You know I like him very much, and without him, I would not have achieved this. There is also the medical staff, who worked day and night to have players ready to produce big performances.

“The kit manager, the security manager, the team manager and the media manager — we are a bunch of people who had only one goal, and that was to bring good performances.”

Broos also paid tribute to players who have made long-suffering Bafana a success again after two decades of woeful underachievement. The coach’s turnaround has included third place at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast and qualification for the next in Morocco in December and January.

Broos, who will retire from coaching after the World Cup, said he has been vindicated for some of the unpopular selection decisions he has taken.

“This is not for me alone, and I insist on talking about what the players have done over the past few years. I know you have not always agreed with the choices I made.

Most Beautiful video on the internet 🥰😍🌹💐



WE ARE GOING TO THE WORLD CUP

Bafana Bafana SAFA Rands and Nairas Sipho Mbule Giants of Africa pic.twitter.com/FjPcWwYsBU — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 14, 2025

“I make my choices on different criteria than yours. For me it is important to have a player with quality, the right mentality and who can do what I ask him to do. Up to now, I have succeeded in doing that.

“You don’t build a team or have performances like that [randomly]. You need to have a plan, and you must keep to that plan. This is what we did over the past few years.”

Broos said the World Cup qualification is important for the country.

“This is fantastic for the nation. I heard someone saying Bafana was a joke, but now we are there on the high level, and everybody respects us. At last, this is something this nation needed.

“We need to have a different way to look at football and to judge players, and I hope at the Africa Cup of Nations we will try to do as well as the last one or go better.

“I hope with those high-level tournaments in America, players will have the opportunity to go to higher competitions. If we can make that step in the future, you will see South Africa get better than they are now.

“Don’t ask me what my emotions are right now because I don’t know. I hope every member of the group goes to America. For me it is sentimental because I was at the World Cup in Mexico at the end of my career as a player.

“I am going to do it again as a coach, and it will be the right moment after the World Cup to stop my career and go to my family and enjoy the next 20 years with my grandchildren. Before that, though, there is a lot of work to be done, and I will try to do it well.”

The final draw for the 2026 World Cup groups takes place in Washington on December 5.