WATCH | ‘Are we going to America?’: Broos and Bafana celebrate World Cup glory

Coach Hugo Broos and Bafana Bafana players celebrate their qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup after their 3-0 Group C win against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

Bafana Bafana are going back to the World Cup for the first time in 15 years since hosting it in 2010 and the first time as qualifiers since Korea and Japan 23 years ago.

There were, of course, wild celebrations by the players, coach Hugo Broos and his technical staff and supporters at Mbombela Stadium after the South Africans clinched qualification for the 2026 World Cup with their 3-0 win against Rwanda on Tuesday night.

Bafana’s progression to the tournament in Mexico, Canada and the US would also have come with relief. The bottom seemed to fall out of an until-then excellent Group C campaign when Fifa docked three points last month from South Africa over the fielding of suspended Teboho Mokoena in a win against Lesotho in March. Then Bafana suffered a demoralising 0-0 draw against last-placed Zimbabwe in Durban on Friday.

That double blow left South Africa’s fate not in their hands, needing a win against Rwanda but also for Nigeria to beat Benin in Uyo.

The Super Eagles responded with a 4-0 victory that also secured them a place in the playoffs mini tournament as one of the four best runners-up.

In Mbombela, Bafana were keyed up but calm as they dominated the full 90 minutes, and goals from the Orlando Pirates trio of Thalente Mbatha, with a long-range screamer (fifth minute), Oswin Appollis (26th) and Evidence Makgopa (72nd) secured a memorable victory.

The final draw for the 2026 World Cup groups takes place in Washington on December 5.

This is bigger than football🥺

Themba Zwane healing from injury, travels from Gauteng to Mbombela to support his mates.Bafana players respond by giving him captain's armband & sing his name.This is unity that builds legends.U can't teach this kind of luv & respect😭#BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/ZaGK9YzJsG — 𝒴𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑜ℳ𝒶𝓃𝕏💛👆 (@YELL0MAN) October 14, 2025

We are going to the 2026 FIFA World Cup!



Well done to the entire @BafanaBafana team. As always, South Africa will be right behind you, supporting you all the way. pic.twitter.com/ksD0bsnpXL — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 14, 2025

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on after 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/8dMkIKe21Z pic.twitter.com/5PZeTyLCNQ — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 14, 2025