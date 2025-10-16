ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Former Pirates captain Innocent Maela on why he retired

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the 85th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza sits down with former Orlando Pirates captain and Bafana Bafana defender Innocent Maela to reflect on his successful career.

Maela, who is now the Pirates ambassador, said he had decided to hang up his boots because he had reached a point where there was no motivation to continue playing football.

“So far I don’t miss the game. I have been doing this thing more than 10 years and I have always lived on a schedule. I never really had my own time and I am enjoying myself,” he said.

Now that he has retired, Maela is giving full attention to his business interests away from the day-to-day pressures of competitive sport which has been part of his life for almost two decades.

He also spoke about his passion for business, his interests in property development investments, his love for reading and finally having the opportunity to spend time with his family.

Maela, who admitted it is not easy to transition from playing to retirement, urged footballers to find ways to save money so that they can be comfortable when they stop playing.