Katsande backs Kaze and Ben Youssef to steer Kaizer Chiefs’ ship

Co-head coaches of Kaizer Chiefs Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef during their Carling Knockout Cup last 16 game against Stellenbosch FC at Cape Town Stadium on October 5.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande has thrown his weight behind the club’s interim co-coaches, Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, downplaying the duo’s lack of experience as head coaches.

Last Friday, Ben Youssef and Kaze were installed as interim coaches for the remainder of the season after the club “mutually agreed to conclude their professional relationship” with head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who still had eight months left on his contract.

Ben Youssef and Kaze, who were roped in by Nabi, have previously never served as head coaches, albeit they have gained vast experience over the years working on the continent.

“Letting Ben Youssef and Kaze stay was a good idea because you can’t bring in a new coach now and compromise continuity. These guys were with the team during preseason and they already know the league, so let’s support them,” Katsande told Sowetan.

“For me to say these guys [Ben Youssef and Kaze] lack experience is not on because they have been working in football for many years. Sometimes the word ‘experience’ is misused.

“You can’t say they don’t have experience as head coaches when they have worked as assistant coaches for ages. I really don’t buy the notion that they lack experience.”

The 39-year-old retired defensive midfielder garnered over 300 appearances for the Glamour Boys between 2011 and 2021 and was part of coach Stuart Baxter’s combination that won league and cup doubles in 2012–13 and 2014–15.

He used Arsenal incumbent coach Mikel Arteta as a case study to emphasise his point that sometimes experience is overrated.

“Look at what Arteta did - he went straight to be Arsenal’s coach from being an assistant at Man City [in 2019], so I don’t think you can say a person who has been around serving in different roles lacks experience of being a head coach.”

Amakhosi’s interim coaches had already overseen five matches across all competitions before the club and Nabi reached an agreement to part ways. The pair managed to win just one of those, beating Angolan side Kabuscorp 1-0 in the Caf Confederation Cup first preliminary round first leg at home to force penalties, which they won to advance to the second preliminary round. Chiefs lost the away leg 1-0, while they drew two league games in-between that.

Chiefs’ penalty shootout defeat away to Stellenbosch in the first round of the Carling Knockout two weeks ago invited more pressure for Ben Youssef and Kaze, with some calling for the club to also get rid of them and hire a new coach who would arrive with his backroom staff.

Getting rid of the pair, alongside the other two remaining technical team members who arrived with Nabi in goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi and Majdi Safi, would prove a costly exercise for Amakhosi as their contracts only lapse at the end of the season.

