Safa announce adidas as new official technical sponsor for national teams

Safa have announced adidas as the new technical sponsor for South African teams.

Bafana Bafana’s qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup has produced a significant spin-off.

The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced German sportwear giant adidas as official technical sponsor of South Africa’s national football teams.

The three-year partnership sees the return of the sports apparel company after 15 years.

With Bafana Bafana’s qualification for the World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada, and Banyana Banyana’s continued rise in women’s football, adidas and Safa are uniting to celebrate a new generation of South African excellence.

“The partnership is more than a sponsorship, it’s a return to shared values of pride, resilience and performance. adidas has long been part of our football story, and together we’ll inspire South Africans everywhere to believe they’ve got what it takes,” said Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao.

“The return also marks the strengthening of our standing among the global football nations community as we compete at Fifa and CAF tournaments regularly, and being supported by a brand that invests in innovation, performance and style to meet the needs of a modern sports organisation like us.”

Tom Brown, senior brand director adidas SA, said: “Football has the power to change lives while uniting and inspiring. adidas has a proud and rich football heritage, pioneering products for the best teams and athletes around the world.

“We’re proud to again stand alongside Bafana Bafana, Banyana Banyana and other Safa teams as they represent the spirit of South Africa on the international stage.”