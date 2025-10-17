‘You don’t own history’: Siphiwe Tshabalala thrilled Bafana can write own World Cup story

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala says the current generation must write their own history.

Siphiwe Tshabalala sports a wide smile when asked about Bafana Bafana’s 2010 Fifa World Cup opening match against Mexico at FNB Stadium — an encounter where he scored a historic goal in the 1-1 draw.

Tshabalala, 41, now thinks another Bafana player has a chance to surpass his achievements when South Africa play in the 2026 global showpiece in North America next year.

Bafana qualified for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday for the first time since their last appearance as hosts in 2010 — a tournament in which Tshabalala scored that marvellous piledriver from just outside the box.

“Why not? — history is for everyone,” was Tshabalala’s reaction when told Bafana could be drawn against Mexico again when the 2026 World Cup draw is conducted in the US on December 5.

Mexico, the US and Canada will co-host the 2026 event.

“You don’t own history but you enjoy that moment. This tournament will present an opportunity for one of our players to make history,” said Tshabalala who was in Durban on Thursday to promote Saturday’s Betway Premiership derby between his former club AmaZulu and Durban City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“Congratulations to Bafana because since 2002 we haven’t qualified for the World Cup (except in 2010 when we were the hosts).

“On Tuesday it was a significant moment for South Africa. It’s a moment we need to celebrate, a moment we need to embrace. It’s also an opportunity for the nation to continue to rally behind the national team like never before.

“It’s a space where you know the stakes are high and you know you’ll be up against the best in the world regardless of the nation you come from.

“This is a space where the players want to be tested. With the possibility of us facing Mexico, I think it would also be an important game, like others.

“When you look back at 2010, obviously there was that hype that we played Mexico and we drew. Maybe we’ll have an opportunity to settle that score and hopefully win it.”

Tshabalala’s sentiments were echoed by Durban City coach Gavin Hunt, who said Bafana’s qualification will boost the image of the Premier Soccer League and its clubs.

“Fantastic. Great achievement and everybody should be happy, we’re all happy. It lifts our game and they will not only look at our national team, but they’ll look more at our league,” said Hunt.

“The spotlight is good and it’s good for us. Well done to Hugo (Broos) and all technical team members, everybody behind the scenes and all the players who were there from the start.

“It’s important for us to be in these tournaments and qualify every four years and every two years for the (Africa Cup of Nations) Nations Cup.

“Well done, and let’s hope we get a good draw on December 5. South African players get judged on their national team generally, that’s where they get judged, and so are coaches.

“If your national team is not doing well, your football is not going to be good. It’s important that we’re in these tournaments and qualify.

“Now it’s easier to qualify because of the numbers (nine African nations are guaranteed to qualify for the World Cup), we should be in these tournaments, certainly on a regular basis. Long may it continue.”

Hunt is also proud to see so many Bafana players who passed through his hands doing well for the national team.

These include captain Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena whom he worked with at SuperSport United.

“Ja, there are so many. You watch, and watch with pride, to see where they’ve gone with their careers. They’ve done well and they’ve had good careers. Hopefully when they finish, they can look after the money they’ve invested and have a career after football.

“That’s important. But their characters are good, I know they’ll have good careers when it all finally comes to an end.”