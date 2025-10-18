Caf president Motsepe hopes McKenzie respects Fifa’s strict parameters on government interference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Caf president Dr Patrice Motsepe during the SANEF Gala Dinner at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg.

Caf president Patrice Motsepe is confident sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie will respect Fifa’s strict parameters on government interference in his pursuit of accountability from Safa.

McKenzie is going ahead with his demand for consequences from the Safa team management for the embarrassing 2026 World Cup qualifier points debacle.

McKenzie said he has written letters to Safa president Danny Jordaan and CEO Lydia Monyepao, and Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

South Africa’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada were left on shaky grounds after Fifa docked Bafana Bafana three points for fielding ineligible player Teboho Mokoena in their qualifying win over Lesotho.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe weighs in on Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie's letter to FIFA. "If there are any issues, I am confident that there'll be discussions to make sure that the perimeters are respected," he says.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/F7FotKGMvF — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) October 17, 2025

“All countries on the continent, there is a clear understanding of the role and partnerships with governments and the sovereignty of every nation,” said Motsepe speaking to Vuyo Mvoko during a South African National Editors’ Forum fundraising gala dinner at Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg on Friday night.

“Football does not interfere with those sovereign matters of every country. The issue that relates to football is that governments should not interfere, so I would imagine what the minister of sport in South Africa is communicating with Fifa will be within strict parameters.

“If there are any issues, I am confident there will be discussions to make sure that those parameters are respected.”

In the letter to Infantino, McKenzie apologised to the Fifa president for the administrative blunder and assured him he is not interfering with the administration of the game in the country.

McKenzie told Safa he wants a detailed report on the timeline of events within seven days explaining what led to Mokoena playing while he was suspended.