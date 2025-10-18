Chiefs in good position for Confed Cup group stages after draw in DRC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brandon Petersen of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates a goal during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Amazulu FC at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 1 October 2025.

Kaizer Chiefs played to a valuable 0-0 draw away to DR Congo’s AS Simba at the Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi in the first leg of the second Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round on Saturday.

Amakhosi now stand a good chance to make the group stages of this competition if they win the second leg at Dobsonville Stadium next Saturday. Chiefs will play the second leg at this Soweto venue because their usual home stadium, FNB, will not be available.

Chiefs made two changes from the team that lost on penalties to Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout Cup with attacker Mududuzi Shabalala dropping to the bench alongside Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari. Siphesihle Ndlovu and regular No. 1 Brandon Petersen came on in their place.

Though there was a lot of action in this match, both teams failed to create clear-cut chances though Petersen was the busier of the two glovemen.

Chiefs late substitute Mfundo Vilakazi was close to giving Amakhosi a precious away-goal lead but saw his fierce free kick tipped over the bar by Simba keeper Dida Fatao.

But before Chiefs turn their eyes on the second leg they will first host Siwelele FC in a Betway Premiership match at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.