Kaizer Chiefs say they suspect food poisoning after draw in DRC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs' Khanyisa Mayo trying to maneuver through AS Simba players in their Caf COnfederation Cup second preliminary round first leg clash at Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi.

Suspecting they may have been fed contaminated food before the game, Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef was proud of his troops’ display in their scoreless draw against Congolese side AS Simba.

Chiefs missed a few opportunities, with second-half substitute Ashley Du Preez spurning the most glorious chance in the 88th minute in this first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round at Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday.

“I have to say congratulations to the players,” Ben Youssef said.

“We have five players who may wake up with diarrhoea and vomiting tomorrow. I don’t know what happened with the food yesterday, but we were in a critical situation in the morning. With five of them, we weren’t sure that they could play.”

The Chiefs co-coach, who steers the ship alongside Cedric Kaze after the departure of the team’s former mentor Nasreddine Nabi, also felt Du Preez was just “unlucky” to squander that open-net chance.

“In the 88th minute, I think, [there was] a good combination between [Mduduzi] Shabalala and [Mfundo] Vilakazi and then Shabalala gave Ashley the ball [but] he [Du Preez] was unlucky. But I think we succeeded in the plan of the game.”

The second leg will be played at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday, as Chiefs’ traditional home venue, FNB Stadium, will be hosting the world’s second-largest timed cycle race, Ride Joburg.

The winner of this fixture will advance to the competition’s group stages. But before that, Chiefs host Siwelele in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Sowetan