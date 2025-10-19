Maguire heads late winner for Man Utd to end nine-year Anfield drought

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire struck a late header to seal a thrilling 2–1 Premier League victory over Liverpool on Sunday, ending their nine-year drought without victory at Anfield and dealing a blow to the reigning champions’ title chase.

Liverpool, who have now lost four consecutive games across all competitions, dropped to fourth in the table on 15 points, four behind leaders Arsenal.

United, who won back-to-back league games for the first time under manager Ruben Amorim, climbed to ninth with 13 points.

United’s Bryan Mbeumo stunned the home crowd with a goal a minute after kick-off when Amad Diallo pushed forward before flicking a ball for the forward to run onto and fire home from inside the box.

Cody Gakpo hit the post three times before finally scoring the equaliser in the 78th minute, when he tapped in Federico Chiesa’s cross. But Maguire sent United fans into a frenzy with the winner in the 84th when Bruno Fernandes floated the ball in for the big defender to power home a header.

Reuters