Pirates suffer blow to Caf group stage chance with big defeat in DRC

Nkosinathi Sibisi of Orlando Pirates during their Caf Champions League match against Saint Eloi Lupopo at TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.

Orlando Pirates suffered a blow to their chances of progressing to the group stage of the Caf Champions League when they were dealt a 3-0 first leg defeat by Saint Eloi Lupopo in Lubumbashi on Sunday.

Last season’s semifinalists have a tough assignment bouncing back from such a scoreline in the second leg of their second preliminary round tie - the fina round before the group stage - at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Goals from Wanet Kashala in the third minute, Dramane Kambou in the 70th and Jean Benoit Tukumbane in the 88th left the Buccaneers reeling at a packed Stade TP Mazembe, one of the more feared and hostile venues for African interclub matches.

They were the second Soweto giants to play at the venue in successive days. Kaizer Chiefs drew 0-0 against AS Simba in their Caf Confederation Cup second preliminary round first leg clash at Stade TP Mazembe on Saturday.

Bucs’ match was not televised in South Africa.