‘Enormous joy’ after Morocco ‘break glass ceiling’ winning U-20 World Cup

Morocco captain Othmane Maamma lifts the trophy after winning the 2025 Fifa Under-20 World Cup final against Argentina at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago, Chile on Sunday. (Elvis Gonzalez/EPA/BackpagePix)

Morocco broke a “glass ceiling” winning their first Fifa U-20 World Cup with their victory in Sunday’s final against Argentina, coach Mohamed Ouahbi said.

Morocco became the first Arab nation to win the U-20 World Cup with their 2-0 win in Santiago. They are the second African winners of the tournament after Ghana in 2009.

“This is an enormous joy. For years, we have been waiting to break this glass ceiling,” Morocco Mohamed Ouahbi said as per Moroccoworldnews.com.

Yassir Zabiri opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a free kick and doubled Morocco’s lead 17 minutes later from a close-range shot.

Argentina, who hold the record with six titles, lost a final for the second time after their defeat by Brazil in 1983.

Reuters

