Sundowns still serious in tie against Remo despite rout in Abuja - Cardoso

Malibongwe Khoza of Mamelodi Sundowns wins a challenge in their Caf Champions League second round, first leg match against Remo Stars at MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria on Sunday.

Despite having a 5-1 advantage and away goals over Remo Stars in the Caf Champions League second preliminary round first leg, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is not getting carried away by the win.

Sundowns have one foot in the group stages as it would take a major a collapse for them to lose in the return leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

Cardoso erred on the side of being over-cautious, saying the tie is not decided just yet and he wants Downs to be serious in the return leg.

“It is important we understand that this is the first match; of course there is a big difference in the score, but we respect football and to do that is to go into the second match with a serious approach,” Cardoso said in his post-match press conference on Sunday.

“The qualifying round is not finished, and Sundowns will be serious in the second match like they were today [Sunday].

“Congratulations to my players for the work they did and the commitment they had. Even at half time, we spoke a lot about the energy that we needed to bring in the second half, even where we were ahead by two [goals] and I think they received the message well as they had commitment to score many goals.”

We have to create a habit of winning and even I cannot allow myself not to be in the same attitude. That’s the commitment we must have — Miguel Cardoso

Goals by Tashreeq Matthews (12th minute), Peter Shalulile (42nd), Miguel Reisinho (61st), Arthur Sales (75th) and Katlego Ntsabeleng (85th) at MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria have put the Brazilians in a driving seat in the tie.

Cardoso cautioned Downs still have to respect Remo in the second leg, as he feels they are still a dangerous side.

“We need to respect this team. They are a high-level club. They are the champions of Nigerian football and we still have to focus on what we have ahead.

“We have to create a habit of winning and even I cannot allow myself not to be in the same attitude. That’s the commitment we must have.”

Masandawana will have the whole week to prepare for their return leg after their midweek Betway Premiership match against Sekhukhune United was postponed.

