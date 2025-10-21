Chiefs co-coach Kaze says they are on the right track but attackers must be clinical

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Co-coach Cedric Kaze says Kaizer Chiefs' attackers must be ruthless in front of goal.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze says they are on the right track in the Betway Premiership, but their lack of ruthlessness in front of goals keeps him and Khalil Ben Youssef awake at night.

Fourth-placed Amakhosi host Siwelele FC at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm) looking to keep up with early-season pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns, Sekhukhune United and Orlando Pirates.

Also high on their agenda will be returning to winning ways in the league after successive draws with Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu before they lost to Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout and drew against AS Simba in the Confederation Cup.

Kaze said they need to improve in defence and attack.

“Last season we were a team that was leaking a lot of goals, and I don’t think we kept five clean sheets the whole season. We are going into the next match against Siwelele FC without conceding a lot of goals,” he said.

“If you want to build a house, you start with the foundation, which must be strong. In our case you need to have a good defence and proper system of playing so forward players can have the confidence to score goals.

“Things we have to work more on are our confidence because guys get into good scoring situations. There is no issue with the last pass, but we need to raise our awareness in front of goals.”

On Saturday attacker Ashley du Preez came under a great deal of pressure for a glaring miss in their Confederation Cup preliminary second round first leg 0-0 draw with AS Simba in Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Kaze said such criticism affects the players.

“We need to be hungry for the ball and put numbers in the box. Sometimes a player misses a goal and social media ‘kills’ him. That takes a lot of time to build back the confidence.

“We need to be strong mentally because this is a big club. We have to make sure we understand the importance of everything we do.”

Chiefs go into Wednesday’s league match six points adrift of Sundowns, who have played two more matches.

“I am positive about how we started the league campaign and how we have been playing at FNB Stadium. In the past two games we missed penalties, and we missed a chance when the ball was going into the net.

“We should have won those two games because we had possession of more than 65%. We looked like a team that was playing to win rather than just there to play.

“If you look at the log, we have played eight games and lost one. If you look at the difference between us and the top team, it is six points — and we have two games in hand.

“It doesn’t mean we are going to win them both, but the difference is six points with two games in hand. We are in a good space. Our style of play is clear and the line-up and performances are consistent, despite maybe up front needing to do more to be clinical.

“We are working hard on that every day.”