No hard feelings between Mayo and Mmodi over that ‘offside goal’

There are no hard feelings between Kaizer Chiefs players Khanyisa Mayo and Pule Mmodi after that much-publicised and embarrassing ‘offside goal’ bungle against AmaZulu earlier this month.

Mayo cost Amakhosi what could have been three valuable home points in their 1-1 Betway Premiership draw against Usuthu when he needlessly tapped Mmodi’s already goal-bound effort over the line.

Unaware that he was in an offside position, Mayo helped the ball into the empty net sparking widespread ridicule from football supporters around the country.

Three weeks later, Mayo and Mmodi, who was animated when his effort was ruled offside by the near-side assistant, said the issue is behind them and they have moved on.

“At half time we spoke about it and I apologised,” the striker said as Chiefs prepared to host Siwelele FC in their Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Khanyisa Mayo and Pule Mmodi says they have moved on from that 'offside goal' incident.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/zm5fEkX34W pic.twitter.com/cL5OdwEdHY — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 21, 2025

“He [Mmodi] told me these things happen in football and it was a lapse of concentration on my part. I wasn’t aware of my surroundings but we have spoken about it and we have moved on.”

Mmodi said he understood the situation and did not take the matter personally.

“These things happen in the game. Mayo has been in football for a long time and he is a striker who likes to score goals. I didn’t take it personally to question why he did it, everyone makes mistakes.

“Life goes on, the next time it will be me needing him.”

When social media trolls went into overdrive, Mayo got consolation from his father Patrick who knows a thing or two about pressure because he used to play for Chiefs and Bafana.

“I have grown into the game, I come from a footballing family because my father was a footballer for the club. He is the one who called to say I mustn’t worry because these things happen.

“He said [people on] social media say all sorts of things but I must take it as a man because I can’t be judged based on one game. He said one mistake cannot take everything that I have done so far in the season.”