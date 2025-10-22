Kaizer Chiefs seek victory against Siwelele FC, set sights on third place

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on unpredictable Siwelele FC in their Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Fourth-placed Amakhosi are on a run of two consecutive draws in the league against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu but will fancy their chances against Siwelele, who are third from the bottom.

Chiefs have a short turnaround from their 0-0 Confederation Cup second preliminary round first leg draw against AS Simba of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in Lubumbashi on Saturday. Striker Khanyisa Mayo said they have to press through the tough schedule.

“Every team plays against Kaizer Chiefs; their players want to prove they are better than us,” he said.

Khanyisa Mayo on the clash against Siwelele FC at FNB Stadium on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/xdAFsf1BFT — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 22, 2025

While Chiefs played in central Africa at the weekend, Siwelele FC have been idle — their last match was on October 10, where they lost 1-0 away to Orlando Pirates in the league.

“It is not going to be an easy one because they had a rest while we have been busy with other competitions. It is about preparing ourselves mentally because we were in the DRC at the weekend,” Mayo said.

Chiefs can force their way into the top three if they beat Siwelele and Pirates drop points against Polokwane City in Wednesday night’s other league game at Orlando Stadium.

“This match is important for our ambitions in the league, and the guys are looking good in camp despite the long travel to the DRC.

A carpet is waiting for Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele FC tonight. pic.twitter.com/pKJRCycMhw — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 22, 2025

“I am confident everyone will be ready for the game because we want to be competitive in the league. We want to stay in the top half of the log.”

Midfielder Pule Mmodi said Chiefs are in a good space this season because of better competition for places.

“With the players we have this season, there is a lot of competition. In my position, there is also Asanele Velebayi, who I have known for many years since he was a junior at Ajax Cape Town.

“It is the same in other positions, and you must always be ready to take your opportunity whenever the coach calls on you to be on the field.”

Chiefs’ decent set of signings includes Lebohang Maboe, Etiosa Ighodaro, Ethan Chislett, Flavio Silva, Nkanyiso Shinga, Thabiso Monyane, Paseka Mako, Siphesihle Ndovu, Velebayi and Luke Baartman.