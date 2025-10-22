Soccer

Banyana draw away first leg of World Cup qualifier against DR Congo

Sports Staff

Sports Staff

Banyana Banyana's Fikile Magama is challenged by Marlène Kasaj Yav of Democratic Republic of Congo in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations second round first leg qualifier at Stade Martyrs in Kinshasa on Wednesday night. (Samy Ntumba/BackpagePix)

Banyana Banyana drew 1-1 against Democratic Republic of Congo in the first leg of their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) second round qualifier on Wednesday.

The goals at Stade des Martyrs, Kinshasa came in quick succession just before the break.

Kgalebane Mohlakoana put Banyana ahead in the 42nd minute before Ruth Kipoyi provided DRC’s equaliser in three minutes into first-half added time.

The return leg is at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

South Africa had a bye past the first round. The winners of the second-round matches progress to the finals in Morocco, set for March and April in Morocco next year.

