Disappointing Kaizer Chiefs held to draw by spirited Siwelele

Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Pogiso Sanoka of Siwelele FC during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele FC at FNB Stadium, in Johannesburg on 22 October 2025.

Kaizer Chiefs were held to a 0-0 draw by spirited Siwelele FC at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night to remain in fourth spot in the Betway Premiership.

This means Amakhosi have now gone four league matches without a win ― three draws and a loss ― and the pressure is mounting on co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, who took over after Nasreddine Nabi’s suspension and subsequent departure from mid-September.

Siwelele have dropped to second from the bottom with only eight points from 10 matches and they are faced with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign.

Kaze started the match with an attacking line-up that included forward-minded players including Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi, Wandile Duba and debutant Etiosa Ighodaro but they could not influence the result.

Kaze ― sitting alone on the bench in the absence of Ben Youssef, who was attending a personal matter at home in Morocco ― strangely started the match without strikers Khanyisa Mayo and Glody Lilepo.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Shabalala was denied a penalty by the referee after being fouled in the box



Kaze made a whopping seven changes from the team that drew 0-0 with AS Simba in Lubumbashi at the weekend and they struggled to find their rhythm against the hard-working Siwelele.

Visiting coach Lehlohonolo Seema went with his tried and tested starting line-up, including the likes of Ricardo Goss, Pogiso Sanoka, Gampani Lungu, Grant Margeman, Teboho Potsane and Vincent Pule.

Siwelele produced the first real chance of the match when Ohizu Chibuke forced a good save from Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen during the early exchanges.

There were few notable chances in the first half coming from Ighodaro, Vilakazi, Duba and Shabalala from the Chiefs while the visitors threatened via Relebogile Mokhuoane and Chibuke.

At the start of the second half, Kaze made two changes with Bradley Cross and Lilepo for Ighodaro and Inácio Miguel as he refreshed the team to try to find the opener.

With these two important points dropped, Amakhosi shift their attention to the Confederation Cup where they host AS Simba in the second leg of the preliminary stage at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

Siwelele have time to work on their deficiencies as they only return to league action next week when they host Sekhukhune United.

Chiefs were forced to play the remaining seven minutes and referee’s optional time with 10 men after substitute striker Mayo went out with an injury and Kaze had already made all his substitutions.