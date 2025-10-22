Eymael out at Chippa, Mpengesi confirms Vilakazi as new coach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vusumuzi Vilakazi has returned as coach of Chippa United. File photo

Chippa United chair Siviwe Mpengesi has confirmed that Vusumuzi Vilakazi will replace Luc Eymael as the club’s new head coach.

Eymael is now a free agent after his lawyers reached an agreement with the Gqeberha side to go their separate ways.

It will be former Kruger United coach Vilakazi’s second stint at Chippa.

The Betway Premiership’s last-placed side have six points from 10 matches from one win, three draws and six defeats.

The Chilli Boys meet play AmaZulu in their next match East London on November 1.

