Soccer

Eymael out at Chippa, Mpengesi confirms Vilakazi as new coach

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter

Vusumuzi Vilakazi, head coach of Richards Bay FC.
Vusumuzi Vilakazi has returned as coach of Chippa United. File photo (Darren Stewart)

Chippa United chair Siviwe Mpengesi has confirmed that Vusumuzi Vilakazi will replace Luc Eymael as the club’s new head coach.

Eymael is now a free agent after his lawyers reached an agreement with the Gqeberha side to go their separate ways.

It will be former Kruger United coach Vilakazi’s second stint at Chippa.

The Betway Premiership’s last-placed side have six points from 10 matches from one win, three draws and six defeats.

The Chilli Boys meet play AmaZulu in their next match East London on November 1.

The Herald

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Wearing our camo is a crime: SANDF on crooks in camouflage uniform

2

Couple reunited with lost wedding album thanks to sleuthing by Cape Town library staff

3

R800k fine for truck operator with expired licence and unpaid fines

4

WATCH | Father wants answers after 8-year-old son dies, twin sister in ICU following Durban lift shaft fall

5

Soweto Marathon offers major discount to Cape Town marathon runners

Top Stories