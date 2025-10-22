Pirates move to third with slender win over Polokwane in Orlando

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tshepang Moremi of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City FC at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on 22 October 2025.

Orlando Pirates maintained their impressive winning streak in the Betway Premiership as they easily brushed aside Polokwane City more convincingly than a 1-0 scoreline at a chilly Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

This was Bucs’ sixth win on the trot since they lost their opening two league games to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants.

The result elevated Pirates to third spot on the log with 18 points and it comes as a huge boost ahead perhaps their most decisive moment of the season.

Bucs have to come back from a 3-0 deficit against Saint Eloi Lupopo of Democratic Republic of Congo in Saturday’s second leg in Orlando to reach the Caf Champions League group stage. Pirates suffered a shock loss Sunday’s first leg in Lubumbashi last Saturday and last season’s semifinalists have to score win by four goals to remain in the competition.

The Buccaneers started Wednesday’s encounter positively, attacking from all angles and were rewarded in fifth minute when Tshepang Moreni tapped in after Evidence Makgopa’s shot was cleared off the line after receiving a good pass from former Polokwane player Oswin Appollis.

While happy with another three points, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will be disappointed his team failed to use the match as a precursor to what they can do on Saturday in terms of scoring goals.

Makgopa was unlucky to see his shot hit the upright in the 58th after Patrick Maswanganyi supplied an accurate cross. There were also a few stupendous saves made by Polokwane goalkeeper Brian Bwire as Pirates pushed for more goals in the second half.

City always looked dangerous on the counter but Pirates did enough to hold on for a victory that keeps them three points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played two matches more.