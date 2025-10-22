Wounded Pirates out to redeem themselves against Polokwane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Oswin Appollis is likely to return to the Orlando Pirates starting lineup against Polokwane City.

As Orlando Pirates look to put aside their Caf Champions League disappointment with a victory against Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm), they should be encouraged that Rise and Shine perennially struggle against them, especially in Soweto.

The Buccaneers have enjoyed a good run against Polokwane, with eight wins from their last nine matches, and will want to continue in that vein on Wednesday night.

Pirates’ place in the Champions League group stage is in serious danger after their 3-0 second preliminary round first leg defeat against Saint Eloi Lupopo in Lubumbashi on Sunday.

Any confidence boost they can get from a strong performance in their midweek fixture against City would be welcome as Bucs face an uphill battle reeling in Saint Eloi in Saturday’s second leg in Orlando.

Pirates and Polokwane have met this season in the MTN8 quarterfinals, where the Soweto giants prevailed 2-0.

Polokwane are poor travellers, with four losses in six away trips this campaign, but come into the fixture with a degree of confidence after their 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United in their last match before the Fifa international break.

Pirates and sixth-positioned City head into the match among five teams level on 15 points along with Kaizer Chiefs, Durban City and AmaZulu. The Buccaneers (seven games), who have played two games less than Polokwane (nine), are third on the log table due to their superior goal difference.

A win for either side will close the gap to two points between them and Sekhukhune (20 points from nine games), who are in second place. With games in hand, Pirates are six points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns (21 points from 10 matches) and will want to close the gap.

After the weekend’s demoralising Champions League defeat, Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is expected to make changes to his starting XI, with Lebone Seema likely to return after he was dropped to the bench on Sunday. Oswin Appollis and Thalente Mbatha, who were also among the substitutes against Lupopo, are also likely to start.

Ndamulelo Maphangule will return to the engine room for Rise and Shine after he was rested against Sekhukhune, while Thabang Matuludi returned unscathed from international duty for Bafana Bafana and is key at right-back.

PSL midweek fixtures

Wednesday:

Orlando Pirates v Polokwane City, Orlando Stadium (7.30pm)

Stellenbosch FC v Golden Arrows, Athlone Stadium (7.30pm)

Kaizer Chiefs v Siwelele, FNB Stadium (7.30pm)

