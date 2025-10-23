Bafana coach Broos tips Helman Mkhalele to be his successor after the World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

‘He will take the team from the way we are working now and make sure everything stays the same.’

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is backing his assistant Helman Mkhalele to take over from him when he retires after the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Mkhalele, a star of Bafana squads that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on home soil and featured at the 1998 Fifa World Cup in France, has worked with Broos since he arrived in the country in 2021.

With the end of Broos’ time with the senior national team nearing, discussions about his successor have begun, and the straight-talking 73-year-old Belgian said the logical choice would be for Mkhalele to take over.

“The best thing to do is for Helman to be the coach after me because you have continuity,” Broos said, addressing a media round table post Bafana’s World Cup qualification at Safa House on Thursday.

“He will take the team from the way we are working now and make sure everything stays the same, and he will bring that little bit of African flair because I am European.”

Broos said he has a wonderful working relationship with Mkhalele, and they share the same views on football.

“The thing with Helman is that 95% of the time, he thinks the same as me, and that’s why I am happy with him.”

Broos cautioned that the problem is Mkhalele does not have the required qualifications to sit on the bench as a head coach. “But you can avoid that by him enrolling for a Uefa Pro licence course because you need that as a coach of the national team.”

Broos said he cannot impose on Safa who they choose to hire after him. His focus after the World Cup will be on his family.

“They have to think about what sort of coach they want. Everybody knows I am stopping after the World Cup because of my age and not because I don’t want to be here anymore.

“If I were 10 years younger, I would stay here for two more years and make it seven years in all. I am happy here for the work we have done and what we have achieved.

“I will be 74 next year, and I read somewhere I will be the oldest coach at the World Cup. It is time to go to my family. They made sacrifices for the past 30 years because they wanted me to focus on my career.

“Now it is time that I focus on them, and that is the reason I am going to stop after the World Cup. It is going to be tough the day when I say goodbye and thank you to everyone.

“I have friends here, and I am also going to say goodbye to Helman, which is not going to be easy, but that’s life. There are other people, but I see Helman more than other guys.

“I have a fantastic group of about 35 to 36 people doing their best so the technical staff, medical staff and everyone create a good environment for the players.”

Broos said he decides on technical matters, but there were times when Mkhalele had the final say.

“When we choose the team, sometimes there is a discussion on who to take or leave out. There are moments when I say I am the head coach and I take the final decision, but there have been times when I say, maybe you are right, and we take this one [together].

“I told him, ‘You are not here to keep quiet; if you have something to say, say it.’ And he has learnt, because at the beginning he was a bit shy.

“That’s why I like to work with him because he is a nice guy, he is humble, he is loyal, and he knows football, and that’s what’s important.”