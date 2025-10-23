Chiefs coach Kaze confident they will qualify for Confederation Cup group stage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze is confident before their Confederation Cup clash with AS Simba.

A bullish Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has made a huge call by declaring Amakhosi will qualify for the group stages of the Confederation Cup on Sunday.

They go into the second leg of their final preliminary round clash against AS Simba from the Democratic Republic of the Congo at Dobsonville Stadium with the scores level.

Chiefs were held to a 0-0 draw in Lubumbashi in Saturday’s first leg, and Kaze’s confidence stems from Chiefs enjoying the comfort of home.

Amakhosi have taken the match to Dobsonville Stadium because the usual home venue, FNB Stadium, is not available due to the popular Ride Joburg cycle race that ends there on Sunday.

“I am not confident; I am sure we are going to qualify,” was Kaze’s response when he was asked about Sunday’s match after his side’s disappointing 0-0 Betway Premiership draw with Siwelele FC at FNB on Wednesday night.

The share of the spoils with Siwelele left Chiefs without a win after four successive league matches, and their place in the top half of the table is threatened by Durban City, Polokwane City and AmaZulu just below them on the log.

Kaze lamented his side’s lack of killer instinct against Siwelele.

“I believe the only thing we are lacking now is scoring goals. The brand of football is coming along and the line-up is consistent. The performances of our players are consistent. We just need to push so we understand the responsibility we have.

“We need to pick up points because even with a nice brand of football, doubt will come into your mind. That comes with pressure and after that it will be difficult, but we are working hard and we feel we need to keep our way of playing because we are getting the opportunities.

“We are getting into the box, we are combining well, but we need to finish and be clinical.”

Brandon Petersen was given the captain’s armband against Siwelele. Kaze said the goalkeeper has been picked to lead the team for the remainder of the season.

“We decided as the technical staff to make Petersen the captain.”