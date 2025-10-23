Hilton-Smith slams Safa over Banyana coach Ellis’s contract impasse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Banyana Banyana coach Fran Hilton-Smith has branded the South African Football Association (Safa) “unprofessional” over the impasse around Desiree Ellis’s contract with the national women’s football side.

After a recommendation from Safa’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting last week, which approved a new four-year contract for Ellis as Banyana coach, she has not signed a new deal.

Ellis steered Banyana to the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title and becoming the first South African senior team to progress past a World Cup group stage in 2023.

She did not join the team for Wednesday night’s 1-1 2026 Wafcon qualifying draw away against Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa. The coach received the new offer days before the qualifier.

It is understood Ellis does not agree with some clauses in the new contract. Her previous deal expired in July last year and since then she has been working on a month-to-month basis.

Hilton-Smith believes Safa has not shown Ellis the respect she deserves.

“I think issues like contracts should have been sorted out long ago. It just shows a sign of disrespect to be allowed to continue to such an extent that she didn’t travel with the team,” Smith told Sowetan on Wednesday.

“Why didn’t these parties sit down long ago and discuss this? She has been without a contract for months, and she has been working month to month.

You must be comfortable with the contract, and clearly that it is not signed [means] she [Ellis] is not happy with the terms — Fran Hilton-Smith

“It is just unprofessional. It should have been sorted out amicably long ago. You can’t operate like that.”

Banyana assembled without Ellis and a few overseas-based players on Sunday, as assistant coach Thinasonke Mbuli took charge of the team.

Hilton-Smith believes the uncertainty disrupted the players, with overseas-based stars such as Amogelang Motau, Thembi Kgatlana, Sinoxolo Cesane and Hildah Magaia, all of whom play in Mexico, not making themselves available for Wednesday night’s first leg match against DRC. The second leg is on Tuesday at FNB Stadium.

“You must be comfortable with the contract, and clearly that it is not signed [means] she [Ellis] is not happy with the terms.

“That should have been negotiated and resolved. In any business and federation, that’s the way forward to resolve these problems and move forward. Now, we’ve got a crucial game, a qualifier for Wafcon, and the coach is not there; this disturbs the players.

“It is not good. This must be a lesson.”

Ellis could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, while Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao directed Sowetan to ask for permission to interview her from the association’s head of communication, Mninawa Ntloko.

Ntloko said Safa was in the middle of preparations for Banyana’s match against DRC, so the organisation could not comment at that time.

Sowetan