Isak injury one blip on otherwise good night for Liverpool

Liverpool’s emphatic 5–1 Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt not only snapped a four-game losing streak but also offered a glimpse of what could be a potent attacking partnership - if injuries do not get in the way.

Summer signing Hugo Ekitike started alongside Alexander Isak for the first time with mixed results. Ekitike scored Liverpool’s first goal of the night, while Isak, who missed pre-season due to his protracted move from Newcastle United, left the game at half time with a groin injury.

“We’ve created many, many chances lately but haven’t been able to score,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot said. “Today, with Alex and Hugo, I had two players on the pitch who are usually able to score goals.

“Both of them did what I was hoping for, making runs in behind, making sure you’re a big threat, and both of them did well.

“Alex was close a few times, but had to go off at half time. That’s the difficult balance we’re managing with him. He hardly trained before joining and we’ve been building him up step by step.

“You feel like there must be a moment where he can play twice a week. The first time we try, he has to go off. And let’s hope that is not that bad.”

Liverpool had a quick turnaround after playing Manchester United on Sunday.

Slot noted Isak played twice in a week for Sweden during the recent international break, after the club had informed the national team he was fit enough for that.

But he emphasised the challenges of integrating the forward, particularly with the team’s demanding schedule.

“If you’re Liverpool, you play every three days. We’ve had to play three times in seven days this season, which is tough without a proper pre-season.”

Slot was happy for Ekitike, who scored a brilliant breakaway goal against his former team.

“The first goal Hugo scored was special. You could see it in his face — that moment meant everything.”

Liverpool scored three goals in nine first-half minutes, ending their woeful streak of four consecutive losses across all competitions.

Frankfurt started well and opened the scoring when Rasmus Kristensen struck in the 26th minute, firing past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and in off the far post.

But Ekitike drew the Reds level with a breakaway goal against his former team in the 35th, collecting a long pass from Andy Robertson and racing through from the halfway line before calmly slotting past goalkeeper Michael Zetterer.

The floodgates opened as captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate headed home from corners in the 38th and 43rd minutes. Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai struck in the second half on a night that turned ugly for the home side.

Also on Wednesday night, Chelsea thumped Ajax Amsterdam 5-1 in an eventful if error-strewn game that included three penalties and a red card in pouring rain at Stamford Bridge.

Ajax, who have now lost all three European games this season, had their fate sealed in the 17th minute when captain Kenneth Taylor was sent off for a dangerous tackle and Marc Guiu, 19, scored a minute later.

Moises Caicedo made it 2-0 nine minutes later and, though Wout Weghorst reduced the deficit with a penalty, his strike was followed by spot kicks late in the first half from Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez and 18-year-old Brazilian Estevao as the Amsterdam side lost discipline.

Chelsea, who have two wins and a defeat from their three Champions League games so far, buzzed round Ajax’s area for most of the second half which included an early goal from another 19-year-old Tyrique George.

Monaco’s poor start to their Champions League campaign continued when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Tottenham Hotspur in new coach Sebastien Pocognoli’s first game in charge in the competition.

The Ligue 1 side, who have two points from three games, had the clearest chances but Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario proved decisive between the posts.

Tottenham, who conceded more than 20 shots in a one-sided encounter, are 15th in the 36-team table on five points while Monaco sit in 27th place, in the elimination zone.

Jude Bellingham scored his first goal since June as Real Madrid saw off a spirited Juventus to maintain their 100% record in this season’s Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The goal was created by Vinicius Jr, who in the 58th minute took on three Juventus players and made space to shoot. His attempt rebounded off the post for Bellingham to slot home his first goal of the season since returning from shoulder surgery.

Bayern Munich outclassed visitors Club Brugge 4-0 with three goals in the first 34 minutes to maintain their flawless start to the season and make it three wins from three in the competition.

Reuters