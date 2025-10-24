ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Maimane Phiri on the influences of ‘Shoes’ Moshoeu and ‘Shakes’ Kungwane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Maimane Phiri speaks about how he was influenced by the late John ‘Shoes’ Moshoeu and Isaac ‘Shakes’ Kungwane

In the 85th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele sit down with former Bafana Bafana midfielder Maimane “Ngubo” Phiri.

The interview starts with Phiri talking about the importance of his amateur Maimane Alfred Phiri (MAP) Games in Alexandra which have unearthed talented players.

Phiri, who was part of the Bafana squad to the 1998 Fifa World Cup in France, said he is using the MAP games to identify and develop young talent for bigger clubs.

He spoke about how he was influenced by the late John “Shoes” Moshoeu and was helped by Isaac “Shakes” Kungwane, who gave him his first pair of soccer boots.

Having played at the World Cup, Phiri said the present crop must go to the US, Mexico and Canada next year and try to do what has never been done before by a South African men’s team and get out of the group stages.