Bafana to host Zambia in international friendly next month

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Coach Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana are to play against Zambia next month as part of their preparations for Afcon.

Bafana Bafana have secured an international friendly with Zambia next month as part of coach Hugo Broos’ preparations for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco at the end of the year.

The match will be played at a venue to be confirmed on November 14.

The 2026 Fifa World Cup-bound Bafana are in tough Group B against Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe at Afcon.

Hugo Broos on Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Relebohile Mofokeng.



WATCH full interview ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/gaieNnB8QK pic.twitter.com/3YKpxrWM9N — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 24, 2025

Their first match in the tournament is against Angola on December 22.

Bafana will be one of the teams to watch because they returned with a bronze medal during their last appearance in Ivory Coast after beating the Democratic Republic of the Congo 6-5 on penalties at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium last year.

The South African senior men’s team qualified for next year’s Fifa World Cup after beating Rwanda 3-0 in Mbombela in Mpumalanga last week.