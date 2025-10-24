Broos’ final Bafana Afcon squad to assemble on December 8 at Tuks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named the final squad for the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco, which will assemble at the University of Pretoria’s High Performance Centre on December 8.

Speaking at Safa House on Thursday during a post-2026 Fifa World Cup qualification round table, Broos said he would have liked to start the preparation camp earlier.

It was not possible because the PSL wanted to move the Carling Knockout final to an earlier date.

Over the years, Broos had running battles with the PSL for not facilitating a meeting with the club coaches and not ending last season early to allow players to rest before Afcon in Ivory Coast.

Hugo Broos enjoyed a few beers after qualification to the World Cup.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/C9SIeBcvXi pic.twitter.com/rmlJbTqm8U — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 23, 2025

“I was hoping to start the camp a little earlier, but for the second time the PSL didn’t want to co-operate because there is the final of the Carling Knockout Cup,” he said, adding there is a positive side to the issue because Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have been dumped out of the tournament.

“Maybe they don’t want to hear it, but I am happy that Chiefs and Sundowns are out of the tournament already.”

This means the only team left in the tournament that usually has a number of Bafana players is Pirates, and they may not make it to the final in the coming weeks.

“We start our preparations on December 8 at the University of Pretoria, and we stay there until the 17th because we have to be in Morocco five days before our first game.

Hugo Broos on Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Relebohile Mofokeng.



WATCH full interview ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/gaieNnB8QK pic.twitter.com/3YKpxrWM9N — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 24, 2025

“The day before we leave for Morocco, we will play a friendly match, but we are still looking for an opponent. We arrive in Morocco to play our three scheduled group matches in December.

“Hopefully we will play more matches at the tournament in the new year.”

Before he focuses fully on Afcon preparations, Broos has the serious matter of the World Cup draw at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC on December 5.

“Before the camp, we have a friendly match, probably against Zambia, on November 14, and then I go to Belgium to see my family for about a week. From Belgium I go to the World Cup draw.

“Then I come back to South Africa on December 7 to start our preparation camp on December 8 in Pretoria.”