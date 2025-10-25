BBK UNPLUGGED | Grandpa Broos gives SA a treat

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Coach Hugo Broos and Bafana Bafana players celebrate their qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup after their 3-0 Group C win against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

Before he set foot here, South Africans were saddled with a sorry national soccer side.

But Hugo Broos’s touch has transformed Bafana Bafana from “a bunch of losers” to combatants with a competitive streak. Now, we’re headed to the 2026 World Cup with heads held high.

There was a time when Bafana failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) or the World Cup. They’ve since turned the tables with Broos’s steadfast stewardship turning zeros to heroes on the turf, converting doubting Thomases to believers.

By qualifying for the World Cup, the 73-year-old has restored respect for a much-maligned side he drove to top-table finishes.

Agreeing to the job in May 2021, Broos stepped into a terrain where supporters vehemently questioned team selection.

(Nolo Moima)

Unflinching self-belief

He used his unflinching self-belief as a springboard to reconstruct Bafana’s resolve, while jealously shielding them from interference.

The transformation is a victory for the Belgian veteran who was a victim of vitriol when the South African Football Association (Safa) announced his appointment.

“There’s someone who told me, when I was a few weeks here,” Broos said during a roundtable with the media. “He said, ‘coach, you’ll have a tough job…' I said, ‘ja it’s normal’. He said, ‘the press, agents, owners of clubs, chairmen of clubs want to interfere’. I told him, ‘look, nobody will interfere. They don’t have to call me’.”

Slamming the door on agents is one thing. Shutting down supporters who see the national team through tinted eyes is another. “I don’t have any sentiment with a team [or] a player when I have to make a choice. I have a sentiment with a player when he’s with us.

Keeping to a plan

“I never look [and say], ‘oh, I have six players from Sundowns, six from Pirates also, Chiefs, oh, ja, we need Chiefs’. [The question] is, is the player the right player with the right mentality for that position. That makes my decisions sometimes difficult but also easy because with [assistant coach] Helman [Mkhalele], we keep to plan of how we choose and we continue.

“When you let influence put you under pressure, when results are not good, you’re fired. It’s better that you do it your own way. When the results are good you’re also fired. Then you can tell yourself ‘okay, it was me, it was not the chairman who pushed me, not the press, it was my choice’. This is something I always try to do.”

Broos shared how he’s inspired by Rassie Erasmus’s double Rugby World Cup champions. “The way they sing the national anthem, with such passion, is an example for us. The Springboks are a big inspiration because of the way they play. Even when they lose a game, they don’t drop heads.”

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in conversation with Springbok counterpart Rassie Erasmus. Picture: RASSIE ERASMUS/X

Bafana have become stronger under the four-year guardianship of the non-conformist son of a policeman. The man who wears his wedding band on the right finger, is a father of two daughters, Elke and Kaat, and son Dennis. “I have eight grandchildren. I’m a very happy grandfather. Three of them are coming on Saturday [yesterday] with my wife.”

The 5-0 thrashing by France in 2022 was akin to the trouncing by Brazil under Gordon Igesund. It was a cruel reminder that for Bafana, a clash against global heavyweights becomes a mismatch.

The criticism after the Kylian Mbappe-inspired crushing stung Broos so badly he contemplated quitting.

Making great strides

However, he didn’t buckle. Steadily, his Bafana started making great strides, earning plaudits for performances against African powerhouses in two friendly matches. A 3-3 draw in Algeria in March 2024 saw a team shedding its inferiority complex. The 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast in October 2023 was instructive: Bafana rediscovered a ravenous appetite to battle with the big boys.

That 2-1 defeat of Morocco in an Afcon qualifier in June 2023 confirmed Bafana were coming of age. Particularly because, six months earlier, the Atlas Lions had become the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals in Qatar.

Those who dismissed it as a fluke were disproved in Bafana’s round 16, 2-0 defeat of Morocco, en route to reaching a first Afcon semifinal in 24 years, and winning bronze, a feat last attained at the 2000 edition in Ghana and Nigeria.

Bafana’s progression fed off the foundation of Premier Soccer League teams progressing to the latter stages of the Caf Champions League. Broos selects the bulk of his squad from serial champions Mamelodi Sundowns, and Orlando Pirates.

Like Afcon, these competitions have been dominated by north African teams like Egypt’s Al Ahly (12) and Zamalek (5), Tunisia’s Esperance (4), Wydad Casablanca and Raja Casablanca of Morocco (3 each) ES Setif and JS Kabylie of Algeria (2 each).

It is a stranglehold performance analyst and coach Musi Matlaba says South Africa are poised to break.

Chaos with purpose

“They’re well-positioned to destroy the North African dominance because of the style we play. We have quick-passing, ball-moving wingers with the same profile; tiny guys always trying to go under the armpits of big players. [Mohau] Nkota, [Ashwin] Appollis, Rele Mofokeng ... It’s chaos but with purpose, a style that is difficult to play against,” said Matlaba.

Broos led a young Cameroon team to win the 2017 Afcon. He believes Bafana can take the next step in Morocco and cautions against excluding the under-17 and under-20 World Cup squads. “These teams must take the next step. And at the World Cup, there’ll be England, Spain, Italy, France. You’ll play against very high national teams.

“It’s so important to be in competitions like Afcon and World Cup. Also, for the U17s and U20s — it’s what they need. We can say we’re among the best teams in Africa.

“Being in the World Cup will help South Africa for the future. I’m sure this team will qualify every four years for one or two World Cups. It’s possible. It’s hard work. It needs a plan and money.”

Matlaba concurs with protecting the talent pipeline. “The database of players we have at youth level needs to be maintained and well managed, so [they] are not lost in the national pipeline.”

If Broos, who‘ll be oldest coach at the World Cup, is a happy grandfather, then we’re a happy nation. “There are not so many coaches who can say they were at the World Cup as player and coach. So I was very, very motivated to achieve that, you can be sure [of that].”

Broos has not won any silverware, but he’s the best Bafana boss since the late Clive Barker.