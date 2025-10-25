Chiefs coach Kaze says there is a lot at stake as they prepare for AS Simba

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs will be without attacker Khanyisa Mayo for their important Confederation Cup second preliminary round clash against AS Simba at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

Mayo left the field with a hamstring injury in the second half of their disappointing goalless draw with Siwelele FC at FNB Stadium during the week.

“What we are sure of is that Mayo is out for this game after suffering a hamstring injury during our last game against Siwelele FC during the week,” said Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze adding that defender Inácio Miguel will undergo a late fitness test.

“We still to make some additional tests for Miguel who was also injured in our last match. We are going to assess him leading up to the match to see if he will feature or not.”

Faced with this important match that is tied 0-0 from the first leg in Lubumbashi last weekend, Kaze said they are optimistic the Angolan international will take his place in the heart of the defence.

“We are optimistic about him and other than that Ethan (Chislett) has started training with the group, but without contact and he is still not fully fit. He’s had one week of training with the group after almost six months out of action.”

With or without Miguel, the show must go on and Kaze said players know what’s at stake as a negative result will see them suffer the embarrassment of failing to make it to the group stages.

“In the first round of the Confederation Cup qualifiers. we played against Kabuscorp S.C.P and we lost the first game in Angola but we won the second leg through penalties at FNB Stadium.

“We drew against AS Simba in Lubumbashi under difficult conditions, but in these kinds of tournaments you have to deal with everything that comes at you.

“I believe we have handled things well so far and it is up to us capitalise because everything is in our hands.”

Amakhosi will not have the comfort of home at FNB Stadum, which is not available due to the popular Ride Joburg cycle race, and Kaze pleaded with Amakhosi fans to come to Dobsonville Stadium in their numbers.

“I take this opportunity to appeal to our fans that we can make history together on Sunday and they must come in their numbers.

“The players have prepared well and they know what is at stake and everyone is prepared to do anything possible to go through.”

In other continental matches, Mamelodi Sundowns take a commanding 5-1 lead into their match against Remo Stars of Nigeria at Loftus in the second leg of the Champions League preliminary stage on Sunday.

Orlando Pirates have all to do to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Saint-Éloi Lupopo from the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.

In Cape Town on Sunday, Stellenbosch will fancy their chances of progressing to the group stages of the Confederation Cup against 15 de Agosto from Equatorial Guinea at Athlone Stadium.

Stellenbosch and 15 de Agosto played to a goalless draw in the first leg.