Soccer

Man United hang on to make it three wins in a row

Author Image

Reuters

Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United (centre) celebrates scoring the 4-2 goal during the English Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion, in Manchester, Britain, 25 October 2025. (EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN)

Manchester United’s improvement under coach Ruben Amorim continued as Matheus Cunha, Casemiro and two goals from Bryan Mbeumo earned them a 4-2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, their third successive Premier League win.

Looking to build on last weekend’s first victory at Liverpool since 2016, Cunha arrowed home a sublime 24th-minute strike into the bottom corner, the Brazilian’s first goal for United.

There was fortune about the second from Brazilian Casemiro 10 minutes later, his shot taking a huge deflection before finding the net, and Mbeumo’s well-taken third just after the hour mark put the hosts in complete command.

Danny Welbeck’s sublime free kick against his former pulled one back for Brighton, before Charalampos Kostoulas’s header in stoppage time ensured a nervy finish at Old Trafford.

With Brighton committing everyone forward in search of the equaliser, Mbeumo fired a fine strike into the roof of the net to lift United to fourth in the standings. Brighton stayed 12th.

