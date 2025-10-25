Pirates pay in penalties

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Saint-Éloi Lupopo won 5-4 on penalties (after 3-3 on aggregate) and Orlando Pirates nearly found a way.

But it came down to the small margins, in this case of a penalty miss and a save, as their Champions League hopes went up in smoke despite the 3-0 win over Saint-Éloi Lupopo in this second preliminary round clash that ended with red wine on the carpet and smashed plates on the floor.

The Buccaneers — who dominated this absorbing second leg encounter played in front of a bouncing crowd from beginning to end — paid a heavy price for losing 3-0 during the first leg in Lubumbashi last weekend.

In front of a near-capacity crowd at “Esgodini”, Pirates refused to give up, spectacularly clawing their way back in the game through goals by Masindi Nemtajela, Yanela Mbuthuma and Oswin Appollis, to force the match into penalties.

Nemtajela gave Bucs the lead in the first half, while Mbuthuma and Appollis, who scored with effectively the last kick of the 90 minutes, kept their dreams alive but were outdone during the dreaded shootouts.

Pirates scored from the efforts of Kabelo Dlamini, Lebone Seema, Appollis and Patrick Maswanganyi, while Deon Hotto and Yanela Mbuthuma could not convert.

The visitors scored through Mokonzi Katumbwe, Mavungu Mbele, Kimputu Wala, Dramane Kambou, Mavutuka Matukala, while Mpeko Djos was the only one to miss his spot kick.

Painful memories for Bucs

This defeat brought back the painful memories of 2003, when Pirates were stunned 5-4 on penalties by Botswana minnows Jwaneng Galaxy after their first preliminary round was tied at 1-1.

Last season, Pirates lost to eventual champions Pyramids FC of Egypt 3-2 in the semifinals, and this defeat has dealt a massive blow to their ambitions of qualifying for the money-spinning Fifa Club World Cup in 2029.

The damage was done in the first half, with Pirates supporters questioning some of coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s surprising decisions in his starting line-up, which included tampering with his central defence.

Leading up to the trip, Ouaddou partnered Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Lebone Seema in the heart of the defence, and they looked solid together but he changed things while in the DR Congo.

He brought in Nkosinathi Sibisi — probably on the back of solid performances for Bafana Bafana during 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers — for Seema, and they conceded three goals.

Ouaddou was also questioned for his decisions in the midfield, where the general feeling was they were thin with Sihle Nduli as the only defensive player in that key area away from home.

Alongside Nduli was attack-minded Nemtajela and Sipho Mbule, while Tshepang Moremi and Kamogelo Sebelebele operated on the wings and Evidence Makgopa the lone striker, which didn’t work away from home.

Ouaddou’s interesting decisions

In this match, Ouaddou made more interesting decisions, with two changes from the away draw, with Seema replacing Sibisi and Patrick Maswanganyi coming on for Makgopa.

This meant Pirates started without a recognised striker, as Ouaddou went with a three-pronged attack of Mbule, Appollis and Moremi, against Lupopo’s strong five-man backline.

Pirates management were aggressive on the transfer market, recruiting exciting players like Appollis, Mbule, Nduli, Moremi, Sebelebele, Moremi, Nemtajela and Sinoxolo Kwayiba.

This loss is a massive blow for their ambitions to become serious campaigners on the continent again.

Pirates had a shout for penalty inside four minutes when Nemtajela went down in the box but referee Mohamed Ali Moussa from Niger gave him a yellow card for simulation.

Pirates were nearly stunned by Basiala Amongo, whose shot was tipped over by keeper Sipho Chaine.

The Bucaneers opened the scoring through Nemtajela, and this led to a scuffle between the players, leading to a temporary halt to proceedings.

Two red cards

After all the stoppage drama, referee Moussa handed red cards to Moremi and Sambu Maniania of Lupopo.

Television replays showed there was a case of mistaken identity as Mukoko Amale was the one who was the aggressor during the scuffle, and was supposed to go for an early shower, instead of Maniania.

Ouaddou, however, shook things up at half time, and he came back with Dlamini and Mbuthuma for Nemtajela and Mbule, as he tried to put more pressure on the Lupopo defence.

Pirates scored the second goal from the header of Mbuthuma after he connected with a corner kick from Dlamini, and Appollis equalised during the dying minutes.

But, they were not so lucky with the penalty shootout, and Lupopo progressed to the next stage.

Orlando Pirates (1) 3

Saint-Éloi Lupopo (0) 0

Scorers: Pirates: Masindi Nemtajela (40m), Yanela Mbuthuma (68m), Oswin Appollis (90m)