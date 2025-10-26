Kaizer Chiefs cruise past AS Simba into Confed Cup group stage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Glody Lilepo celebrates goal his goal for Kaizer Chiefs in their Caf Confederation Cup second preliminary round second leg win against AS Simba at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.

Kaizer Chiefs cruised into the group stages of Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday as they thrashed Democratic Republic of Congo outfit AS Simba 3-1 at a packed Dobsonville Stadium in an electric atmosphere.

Amakhosi wasted no time in declaring they wanted to win the second leg of the second preliminary round tie, the away leg of which had ended in a 0-0 draw in Lubumbashi last weekend.

Godly Lilepo, playing against his countrymen, was the first to test the visitors, cutting through their defence and unleashing a fierce shot that was parried into play by goalkeeper Daniel Mpoy. Lilepo’s striking partner, Etiosa Ighodaro, had an easy tap-in from the rebound, the big Nigerian scoring his first goal in his second match in Chiefs’ colours.

The opening goal took just four minutes to arrive as the home team took control from the outset backed by a strong wind towards the north side of the pitch.

Mfundo Vilakazi showed why he’s rated so highly as, after Chiefs won a free kick on the left, the South Africa Under-20 international playmaker curled a lovely delivery that was thundered home by defender Zitha Kwinika in the 15th.

Vilakazi was in the thick of things again for Chiefs’ third goal in the 25th, this time his well-taken corner, also from the left, was headed home by Lilepo, who was unlucky to get injured a few minutes after that.

In a way, Chiefs’ win served as a form of swift revenge gained on behalf of their Soweto archrivals. Pirates were knocked out in the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League by another DRC club, Saint-Éloi Lupopo, on penalties at Orlando Stadium on Saturday after a 3-0 second-leg win left the tie at 3-3.

The second half in Dobsonville of this was again dominated by Chiefs and if Pule Mmodi - Lilepo’s substitute - had his scoring boots on, he would have at least added more than two more goals. Ighodaro was also unlucky to see his thunderbolt hitting the upright after Mmodi had done all the hard work for him.

With the match clearly going Amakhosi’s way, two sighings, Asenele Velebayi and Lebohang Maboe, were introduced for debuts in the second half.

Just in the 10 minutes before full time Chiefs looked to be taking their foot off the accelerator and the visitors took advantage to get a consolation that came via a deflection by defender Aden McCarthy against goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

Chiefs will know their next opponents after a draw in Johannesburg on November 3.

Also Sunday, Stellenbosch FC thrashed 15 de Agosto of Equatorial Guinea 4-1 at Danie Craven Stadium to also cruise into the Confed group stage.

Coach Steve Barker’s team prevailed by that scoreline on aggregate after the away leg last week ended 0-0.