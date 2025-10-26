Pirates coach Ouaddou throws support behind Mbuthuma after penalty miss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma reacts after missing a penalty in the shoot-out in their Caf Champions League second preliminary round defeat against Saint Eloi Lupopo at Orlando Stadium.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has backed Yanela Mbuthuma after the attacker missed the decisive penalty in the shoot-out that saw Bucs knocked them out of the Champions League in the second preliminary round.

Mbuthuma experienced a whirlwind of emotions as he came on as a substitute to replace Sipho Mbule in the Saturday’s second leg at Orlando Stadium and went on to score Bucs’ 68th-minute second goal to make it 2-0 in the second leg, but still 3-2 to Saint-Éloi Lupopo in the tie.

Masindi Nemtajela had given Pirates the lead in the 40th minute. Oswin Appollis scored the third in the dying minutes of added time (95th) to force the match to penalties at 3-3 on the aggregate score.

Deon Hotto’s first penalty kick was saved and Mbuthuma’s effort could not find the target as Democratic Republic of Congolese outfit Lupopo prevailed 5-4 on penalties.

Abdeslam Ouaddou throws support behind Yanela Mbuthuma.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/LfD7zXkuwD pic.twitter.com/1Q7YsJwiy5 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 26, 2025

“The first player I saw after the game was him [Mbuthuma],” Ouaddou said.

“I quickly went on the pitch to tell him to chin up and be proud of what he did when he came on because he scored the second goal.

“Maybe without him we could not have gone to penalties. He is still young, there are many other competitions this season and he is going to be important for us.

“What I also liked was the behaviour of his teammates because they went to console him that moment. It is in those moments where you need your teammates, not only when everything is going well.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou saddened by Champions League elimination by Saint-Éloi Lupopo.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/HXhPsu2fVM pic.twitter.com/bqJoAzYbNy — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 25, 2025

“We need solidarity when things go wrong and that is what the staff and the players did for him. We will continue to work and life must continue for him.”

Ouaddou said Pirates failing to qualify for the group stages is one of the most difficult moments of his long career as a player and coach.

“It is a big one. The last one was in 2004 when I was in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations with a fantastic team of Morocco and we lost to Tunisia.

“Sometimes this is how football goes and unfortunately we have to accept and move on. We don’t have to go down, we have to keep the trust and confidence in the players because we have a target with more competitions coming.

“We don’t have time for disappointment, we have some objectives that are arriving quickly.”