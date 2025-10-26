Sundowns breeze into Champions League group stage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Peter Shalulile celebrates his goal for Mamelodi Sundowns with teammates in their Caf Champions League second preliminary round second leg win against Remo Stars at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns saw off Nigeria’s Remo Stars 2-0 in their second leg of their Caf Champions League preliminary round tie to breeze into the group stage 7-1 on aggregate.

First-half goals from Nuno Santos in the 21st minute and Peter Shalulile in the 45th earned the Brazilians victory Sunday’s second leg at Loftus Versfeld.

🏆 ℂ𝔸𝔽 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤 𝕃𝕖𝕒𝕘𝕦𝕖 🏆



ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Peter Shalulile has doubled Masandawana's lead!



𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬 2⃣➖0⃣ 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐨 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐬

(𝗔𝗚𝗚: 7⃣➖1⃣)



🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC 1

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/ZXjO5zHehH — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) October 26, 2025

Downs won last week’s first leg in Ijebu Ode 5-1.

Coach Miguel Cardoso’s team will know their group opponents after a draw in Johannesburg on November 3.