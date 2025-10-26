Soccer

Sundowns breeze into Champions League group stage

Sports Staff

Sports Staff

Peter Shalulile celebrates his goal for Mamelodi Sundowns with teammates in their Caf Champions League second preliminary round second leg win against Remo Stars at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns saw off Nigeria’s Remo Stars 2-0 in their second leg of their Caf Champions League preliminary round tie to breeze into the group stage 7-1 on aggregate.

First-half goals from Nuno Santos in the 21st minute and Peter Shalulile in the 45th earned the Brazilians victory Sunday’s second leg at Loftus Versfeld.

Downs won last week’s first leg in Ijebu Ode 5-1.

Coach Miguel Cardoso’s team will know their group opponents after a draw in Johannesburg on November 3.

Top Stories