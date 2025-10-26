TS Galaxy defender Ndamane hopes to be at Afcon with Bafana

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Competition for places in the heart of the Bafana Bafana defence is fierce but TS Galaxy defender Khulumani Ndamane is hopeful he can make the final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco.

Ndamane, who has earned three Bafana caps in the friendly against Tanzania and 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Rwanda, faces strong competition.

In central defence, coach Hugo Broos has players like Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Siyabonga Ngezana who have experience at international level.

Broos also has Grant Kekana and Thabo Moloisane, who are on the fringes of the national team but ranked as outsiders for the Afcon.

In his last match in the decisive 3-0 win against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium this month that saw Bafana qualify for next yea’s World Cup, Ndamane, 21, gave an assured performance alongside Sibisi in the absence of suspended Mbokazi.

As Galaxy prepared for their Carling Knockout quarterfinal against Golden Arrows at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday, Ndamane said making the final Afcon squad would mean the world to him.

“Representing the country at such a prestigious tournament is important,” he said.

“It will be a huge step for my football career, reward for the work I have put over the past few years and testament to my growth in the game.”

Early this year Ndamane made headlines when he was withdrawn from Bafana’s final squad for World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium and Benin in the Ivory Coast because he did not have a passport.

“With my first call-up in March, everyone knows there was an issue with the passport. I was happy to get another call-up to the national because it showed everything I am doing is noticed by national team coaches.

“I didn’t believe that things were happening so fast.”

Ndamane could scarecely believe it when he was trusted by Broos to start in the crucial qualifier against Rwanda. where Bafana’s victory and Nigeria’s over Benin saw the South Africans reach the World Cup in North America.

“The game against Rwanda, I was scared because it was an important game for the country. But there were experienced players around me who helped me calm down and focus on the job at hand.

“They assured me I was not there by mistake and said I must just play my normal game and they would support me. That assurance helped me a lot and I was able to play the way I did.”

Ndamane said there is a spirit of brotherhood in the national squad right now.

“We have senior players like Ronwen Williams, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Teboho Mokoena who have been with the national time for a long time and they make you feel welcome.

“We don’t have that thing of saying you are new and others are experienced; we are treated the same and that is very important for the dynamics of the team.”