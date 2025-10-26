Villa hand Man City first defeat since August, Arsenal beat Palace

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matty Cash scores for Aston Villa in their Premier League win against Manchester City at Villa Park in Birmingham on Sunday.

Manchester City suffered their first loss since August as Matty Cash’s first-half strike secured a 1-0 victory for Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, the hosts’ fourth straight win in the competition.

City fell to fourth in the standings after their nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end, six points behind leaders Arsenal. Villa rose to seventh, a point below City.

Villa looked to find Ollie Watkins with long balls and counters early on, while Emiliano Buendia’s shot went too high in the third minute. Tijjani Reijnders almost put City ahead in the sixth minute but the midfielder’s shot went over the bar.

The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute from Buendia’s corner, as Cash received the ball just outside the box and fired with his left foot into the bottom right corner past a helpless City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Norway international Erling Haaland ran through Villa’s defensive line and nearly equalised two minutes later, but keeper Emiliano Martinez denied his attempt.

Villa kept up the pressure despite losing Buendia to a right-foot injury near the half-hour mark, with Watkins’ header off Lucas Digne’s corner being blocked and Morgan Rogers heading wide off John McGinn’s cross 10 minutes later.

Brilliant goal from Matty Cash ! ManCity need to defend these better #AVLMCI

pic.twitter.com/mQA6FAaX0i — The Final Whistle (@Rufus_45) October 26, 2025

After the break, Villa’s defence survived a chaotic moment near the hour mark as Savinho fired two shots on target, but his first effort was blocked and the second attempt was scooped over the bar from the edge of the goal line by defender Pau Torres.

Villa had chances to extend their lead as Jadon Sancho, who replaced Buendia, cut in from the left in the 69th minute and fired two shots at Donnarumma but the Italian keeper blocked both times.

Watkins just had the keeper to beat as he chased a through ball into City’s box six minutes later, but Donnarumma was quick to drop down and keep it out.

Haaland, who had scored in his last 12 matches for club and country, found the net near the 90th minute but it was ruled out due to an offside in the build-up, as City failed to find an equaliser and succumbed to their third loss at Villa Park in a row.

City visit Swansea City in a League Cup clash on Wednesday, while Villa continue their league campaign at title-holders Liverpool on Saturday.

Also on Sunday, Eberechi Eze delivered a telling blow to his former team by scoring his first Premier League goal for Arsenal in a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace to extend the North London club’s lead at the top of the standings.

Eze, who spent five seasons at Selhurst Park before Arsenal signed him in August, struck in the 39th minute when Gabriel Magalhaes headed Declan Rice’s free kick into his path. The midfielder leapt to steer a first-time finish past Dean Henderson.

It had to be him 😮‍💨⚡



Ebere Eze gets his first Premier League goal against his former side 🌟



📺 Stream #ARSCRY on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/EEx7ZMUcj6 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 26, 2025

The 27-year-old midfielder, who was a key part of Palace’s victorious FA Cup run last season, did not celebrate the goal.

The victory extended Arsenal’s unbeaten run to six league matches and 10 games in all competitions, and opened up a four-point cushion over second-placed Bournemouth with 22 points after nine games.

Mikel Arteta’s team also opened up a six-point lead over rivals Manchester City, who are fourth after their 1-0 loss on Sunday at Aston Villa.

The first half had few attempts for either team, with Leandro Trossard’s shot saved by Dean Henderson.

The second half at Emirates Stadium had a far different feel as Arsenal pressed for a second goal, with a flurry of chances including a chance at an easy tap-in for Bukayo Saka that Palace defender Marc Guehi scrambled to boot clear.

A frenzied series of Arsenal shots had Gabriel’s header cannon off the bar and Rice and Saka both go close.

“We’re really pleased with the win and another clean sheet. We need to keep going,” Trossard told Sky Sports.

“Lately it has been like that, we have to keep patience throughout the game because we know we can score anytime. It would have been nice if we had put the game to bed.”

Reuters