Arteta hails Arsenal’s ‘massive’ win that means more than most

Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring for Arsenal with teammates Viktor Gyokeres, Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka in their Premier League win against Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed his team’s gritty 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace as their most valuable of the season, praising his players’ resilience amid a relentless schedule and against a well-drilled opponent.

“Fully agree, I value more this victory than any other this season,” Arteta said.

“Coming from playing every three days [Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday and play Brighton in the League Cup on Wednesday], you play against one of the teams I think is one of the best, when you lose that concentration they can punish you.

“A massive win. We knew the difficulty of it.”

The victory, sealed by a stunning set-piece goal from Eberechi Eze against his former club, widened Arsenal’s lead at the top of the league table to four points. But Arteta was quick to temper any title talk.

“It’s very early, we’re still in October. The emotional state is really high but there are a lot of things to get better. Let’s try and recover for Wednesday.”

Rivals Manchester City and Liverpool both lost this weekend, which contributed to Arsenal’s gap.

“It shows you how hard this league is,” Arteta said. “The players aren’t allowed their phones so I hope [that they weren’t following other results].

“We are where we are. It’s a credit to us because we have been very consistent. It doesn’t mean much other than we are doing a lot of things.”

The match-winner came from a set-piece, an area Arsenal have clearly refined. They have a league-high 11 goals from dead-ball situations.

“We have noticed a shift, methods that are implemented that are more efficient,” Arteta said. “You can contain the spaces, because you are better and we have to find a way to score in different ways.”

Eze’s brilliant finish that obviously held a lot of meaning coming against the team for which he played for five seasons drew praise from his manager.

“He was super relaxed before the game. Such a strong feeling and gratitude. The technique [on the goal] is unbelievable. We needed something [special] against a team so well organised.”

Reuters