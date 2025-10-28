Kgatlana’s last-gasp winner sees Banyana through to 2026 Wafcon finals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thembi Kgatlana celebrates her last-gasp winning goal during theCAF WAFCON Qualifier 2026 2nd Leg match between South Africa and DRC at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on 28 October 2025.

Thembi Kgatlana’s last-gasp strike saw Banyana Banyana beat Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in the second leg of their final-round qualifier at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday night to qualify for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

With the game headed for a 0-0 draw that would have seen South Africa progress on away goals, Kgatlana, won the ball and produced a devastating run and low finish or the 91st-minute winner.

Star strker Kgatlana missed this year’s Wafcon finals in Morocco for personal reasons.

With head coach Desiree Ellis, who steered South Africa to their maiden Wafcon title in Morocco in 2022, again not part of the squad due to stalled contract negotiations with the South African Football Association, assistant Thinasonke Mbuli again took charge from the bench.

She had overseen a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Kinshasa last week.

Banyana join third-time consecutive hosts and this year’s runners-up Morocco, defending champions Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia and debutants Malawi among teams that have qualified.

The 2026 Wafcon is set to run from March 17 to April 3 next year.

Banyana were knocked out 2-1 by Nigeria in thos year’s finals in July.