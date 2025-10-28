Pirates brush aside Magesi and Champions League blow, cruise into KO semis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tshepang Moremi celebrates his goal for Orlando Pirates in their Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal win against Magesi FC at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday night.

Orlando Pirates put behind them the bitter disappointment of an early Champions League exit at the weekend to book a place in the semifinals of Carling Knockout with a 2-1 win over defending champions Magesi FC on Tuesday night.

Playing in front of a good and bouncing crowd at Orlando Stadium, the Buccaneers stepped up the tempo in the second half and secured their win through second-half goals from Tshepang Moremi (52nd minute) and Evidence Makgopa (68th).

For Moremi, a livewire for Pirates since he joined them from AmaZulu in the off-season, this was the best way to celebrate his inclusion in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the international friendly against Zambia next month.

The win was also good preparation for Pirates as they turn their attention to the crunch Betway Premiership clash against rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Saturday.

There is much riding on that league clash because a win for Pirates will see them draw level with Sundowns on 21 points at the top of the league with a game in hand.

Magesi and coach John Maduka also return to the bread and butter business of the league and next on their agenda is a tricky trip to rookies Orbit College at Olympic Park in Rustenburg on Saturday.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made five changes to the team that lost 5-4 on penalties in their in their Champions League preliminary round tie against Saint-Éloi Lupopo after Saturday’s 3-0 home leg win brought the aggregate score to 3-3.

Young defender Nkosikhona Ndaba replaced Deon Hotto at left-back and Thabiso Lebitso came in for Kamogelo Sebelebele.

Up-front, Ouaddou gave Yanela Mbuthuma a start in place of Sipho Mbule and the striker was unlucky to complete his shift without a goal, as he was denied on numerous occasions by the brilliant goalkeeping of Elvis Chipezeze.

Maduka went with his tried and tested regular players like Chipezeze, Lehlogonolo Mokone, Tshepo Makgoga, Nkanyiso Zungu, Tshepo Mashigo, Edmore Chirambadare and Thabang Sibanyoni.

Magesi held their own for most of this match against the hard-running Pirates but could not repeat their heroics of last season when they knocked the Buccaneers out of this tournament in the first round.

Pirates found themselves in the Magesi danger area in the sixth minute and Mbuthuma unleashed a powerful shot straight at Chipezeze, with Maswanganyi also denied on the follow-up.

Mbuthuma needed the goal more than anyone else because he left the stadium on Saturday a villain after he missed the decisive penalty in the shoot-out that cost Pirates the match against Lupopo.

Pirates launched another attack that ended with Mbuthuma’s close-range effort hitting crossbar after he connected a pass from Moremi.

Magesi responded immediately with attack of their own as Sibanyoni beat Bucs captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi for pace but his final product could not trouble Sipho Chaine, who had his angle covered.

Chipezeze was in inspired form again after the half-hour mark when he produced a stunning acrobatic save to again deny Mbuthuma.

Pirates opened the scoring when Moremi unleashed a powerful left-footed shot that gave Chipezeze no chance and Makgopa put the match beyond doubt in the closing stages.

Magesi got their consolation goal in optional time from the effort of Lehlogonolo Mokone, too late to launch a comeback.

Pirates have joined Stellenbosch FC, Richards Bay and Golden Arrows in the semis and a new champion will be crowned as Magesi will not be able to defend their title.

Marumo Gallants meet Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday in the Carling KO’s final quarterfinal at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.