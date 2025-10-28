Sundowns coach Cardoso explains why Allende plays most matches

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns' Marcelo Allende wins an aerial ball ahead of Chaka Coulibaly of Remo Stars in their Caf Champions League match at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday.

For Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso, the performances of evergreen midfielder Marcelo Allende fit the description that dynamite comes in small packages.

The Brazilians rotate players to manage their workloads in the face of a heavy schedule, but the nippy Chilean is present in the starting line-up whenever he is fit.

Cardoso said Allende is in the starting line-up for most matches in the heart of the midfield with Teboho Mokoena because he does not often get injured.

Last season the midfielder featured in 49 matches for Sundowns that stretched to the Fifa Club World Cup in the US in June, and he has not slowed down, having played in 16 matches this campaign.

He will be vital in the engine room for Sundowns in their huge Betway Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates at Loftus on Saturday against Sihle Nduli, Thalente Mbatha, Masindi Nemtajela and Patrick Maswanganyi.

Miguel Cardoso explains why Marcelo Allende plays most of the matches. pic.twitter.com/CxAsyH0DGI — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 28, 2025

“Marcelo is a generally injury-free player,” Cardoso said after his team’s 2-0 Champions League second round second leg win against Nigeria’s Remo Stars on Sunday that ensured a 7-1 progression into the group stage.

“We also know he usually covers about 12km per match, and that is absolutely fantastic. Curiously, he is a player who can recover from match to match easily while playing at a good level.

“There are players who, when they are submitted to consecutive matches, decrease performance, but when he plays consistently, he keeps the performance.

“When you take him out, his performance decreases because he needs the stimulus.”

In the comfortable 2-0 win over Remo Stars on Sunday at Loftus, Cardoso replaced Allende after 76 minutes, bringing on Jayden Adams with Pirates in mind.

“We have more players who can play in his position and keep the level of the team. I decided to take him out in the second half against Remo Stars.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso would have liked more goals against Remo Stars.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/YpZLHmSUCS pic.twitter.com/nECfm1W24K — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 26, 2025

“I did not substitute him because he was bad, but I wanted to give Jayden and Bathusi Aubaas an opportunity to play. He is playing every week, and people must understand the team needs consistency in the line-up.

“When we play many matches in quick succession, we have to manage the workloads of the players, especially when you play after three days. When you play after four days, they can recover.

“When we have full weeks of training, we need to manage workloads more accurately and carefully, rather than when we play after three or four days. This is because players are not used to training a lot.

“Usually we break the cycle during the week so they can recover, otherwise they get more tired from the training rather than games. I don’t think last season I had a full week of training with the players.

“What also counts is that we lost in the first round of the MTN8 on penalties. There is also the issue of the national team playing, but I am proud of the work the boys do here and with their national teams.”