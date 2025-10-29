Cardoso welcomes rare break for Sundowns to prepare for big Pirates clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Divine Lunga of Mamelodi Sundowns on the run as he is challenged by Ibrahim Abubakar of Remo Stars in their Caf Champions League second preliminary round second leg match at Loftus Versfeld.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is pleased to have the whole week to prepare for their Betway Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Loftus Stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians have a rare break where they do not have a midweek fixture, which will give them time to prepare for the huge clash against the Buccaneers (3.30pm). Pirates, on the other hand, face Magesi in their Carling Knockout quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday (7pm).

This will be the second week where Masandawana have an opportunity to prepare for a weekend match for a full week.

“This week is important because now we’ve another full week until we play on Saturday, but then we will play two matches in one week [next week],” Cardoso said after his side beat Remo Stars 2-0 in their Caf Champions League second preliminary round second leg clash at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday, which gave the Pretoria side a 7-1 win on aggregate to advance to the group stages.

“It is Saturday [against Pirates], Wednesday [against TS Galaxy at Loftus], and probably the weekend again because we are trying to schedule a match, and then we go for the international break again.

“It was important to have these two weeks [without midweek games]. I don’t remember working a full week or cycle for a long time.

“Sometimes people don’t understand. When you have the entire group, it means the level of training becomes higher because the highest quality of the players is there.

“If we don’t have everyone, the level of the sessions drops, and having the possibility to train with the group allows you to work with the dynamics you want to have with the team and also brings out the quality in the sessions.”

Cardoso expects a tricky draw to be held in Johannesburg on November 3 for the Champions League group stage.

“Sometimes we think we are going to play a team that does not have a name, but it’s difficult when we play away,” he said.

“Last year, theoretically, the worst team was Maniema [from the Democratic Republic of the Congo]. The first game was at home, and there was a draw, which made it difficult to think [about] what could happen in the competition, especially with [Moroccan sides] AS FAR and Raja Casablanca in the same group.

“As you remember, with five minutes before the end of the match, we were losing 1-0 to Maniema [in Downs’ clash away in the DRC], and we were out of the group stage. [Peter] Shalulile scored two goals, and we went through and played a draw against AS FAR, which saw us through.”

