Pirates tip red-hot Moremi to bring down Sundowns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates winger Tshepang Moremi and Tshepo Mashego of Magesi during their Carling Knockout quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. Bucs won 2-1, with Moremi banging in a scorcher.

Tshepang Moremi is one of the players Orlando Pirates will pin their hopes on as they aim to beat title favourites Mamelodi Sundowns in their Betway Premiership encounter at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (3.30pm).

Moremi, who joined Pirates from AmaZulu before the start of the season, has been in fine form, already boasting seven goals in all competitions this season.

The lad from Sharpeville in the Vaal has also shown he has big-game temperament, netting a brace in the MTN8 final against Stellenbosch FC at Mbombela Stadium in September.

He earned the recognition of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos with a call-up to this month’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

The speedy 25-year-old winger netted a superb strike in Pirates’ 2-1 Carling Knockout quarterfinal win over defending champions Magesi FC at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

Tshepang Moremi 🔥



It was always going to take something special 😲🚀



📺 Stream #CarlingKnockout on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/8ppqtOqabr — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 28, 2025

While admitting Moremi can still improve, Sea Robbers coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has showered the winger with praise, saying he is reaping the rewards of his hard work.

“Moremi has been putting in fantastic performances since the beginning. I have always said people who work hard and believe in themselves get rewarded. For Moremi, this is a gift of working hard,” he said.

“You have seen [he] has been working hard since the beginning, even when it was not easy [in a period when Pirates’ fans booed him].”

Ouaddou appreciates Moremi’s self-confidence and credits the team’s technical staff with helping him improve.

“He has always believed in his qualities. The technical staff was also here to assist him, giving him confidence and guiding him.

“We can’t say the work is finished; we’ll continue working with him for him to be the best.”

Sowetan