Chiefs move to third spot with slender win over Durban City

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs striker Flavio Da Silva celebrates his goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership match against Durban City at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Portuguese striker Flavio Silva likes to score winners for his team and at this stadium in particular.

The striker came off the bench to give Chiefs a 1-0 victory over Durban City, his well-taken header three minutes from time delighting a number of Chiefs supporters who packed Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Silva was on the score sheet again the last time Chiefs were here, which was also the last time they won a league match – beating Golden Arrows 1-0 before going on a three-match winless run that included a 3-1 defeat at home to Sekhukhune United.

Chiefs came to this match having drawn the last two home matches against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu, the only positive being that they at least score two goals.

90 + 5’| #DUR 0 : 1 #CHI



Full time score: Durban City FC 0 : 1 Kaizer Chiefs (Da Silva 88’)



Betway Man of the Match: Sibongiseni Mthethwa#Amakhosi4Life #BetwayPrem #AlwaysHome pic.twitter.com/GzevSiMNLh — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 31, 2025

There were simply not enough clear cut chances created by both sides before Silva beat Dareen Keet with a clever header following Chiefs attack.

Mduduzi Shabalala was unlucky to see his shot blocked by defender Mfanafuthi Mkhize midway through the second half.

City’s best chance was five minutes from time when their goal by Hashim Domingo was ruled offside.

With this victory, Chiefs moved to third on 19 points, three behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who are facing fourth placed Orlando Pirates in Pretoria on Saturday.

In the other match played on Friday night, Siwelele FC eased their relegation woes with a 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.