Sundowns coach Cardoso mocks Pirates ahead of crunch Betway Premiership duel

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has been ruled out of Betway Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates.

While many view Orlando Pirates’ elimination from the Caf Champions League as opening the opportunity for them to mount a stronger challenge for the Betway Premiership title, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso doesn’t think it will be the case.

Pirates travel to Sundowns for a top-of-the-table clash at 3.30pm at Loftus, with three points on offer and bragging rights.

Apart from the domestic league, Pirates are contesting for honours in the Carling Knockout and the Nedbank Cup this season.

Cardoso said going far in the competition will improve their Caf rankings as they look to return to the Fifa Club World Cup in 2029 in the US, Mexico and Canada and said Pirates’ elimination will not impact anything in the league title race.

“I think it has nothing to impact on us regarding the PSL or the rivalry between the two clubs,” Cardoso said.

“But we should understand that in four years, there will be a Club World Cup again and Pirates are competing with Sundowns for the cup.

“Obviously, not playing the group stage the entire season [will affect that]. If we do well, we will score points that will put us in a more comfortable position to be in the rankings for a spot in the World Cup.”

Having met in the MTN8 semifinal, with Pirates edging Sundowns in penalties, Cardoso expects a different game on Saturday.

“We’ve played Pirates this season and had two draws and it is a different match we are going to play. I think both teams have developed since then and I think there will be new things on the pitch,” he said.

Sundowns will be without key players Teboho Mokoena and Miguel Reisinho due to suspension.

Mokoena received his fourth yellow card during their Carling Knockout defeat to Marumo Gallants in their last match and Cardoso questioned the yellow card before their match against Pirates.

“It’s also very coincidental that in the last minute of a match, he gets a yellow card and we play Pirates after that. I believe in coincidences.”

Cardoso is likely to replace Mokoena with Bathusi Aubaas to partner Marcelo Allende in the middle of the park.

