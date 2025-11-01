Relentless Arsenal beat Burnley to stretch Premier League lead

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Turf Moor against Burnley.

Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with a straightforward 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor as their mastery of set pieces again proved irresistible on Saturday.

Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring in the 14th minute from yet another corner routine involving Declan Rice and Gabriel, with the Swede touching in from close range.

Arsenal were in cruise control in the 35th minute, this time from open play, as a sweeping counter-attack ended with Rice thumping a header past Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Burnley did not manage a goal attempt in the first half and while they offered more of a threat after the break, Arsenal eased to a seventh consecutive clean sheet in all competitions.

Arsenal have 25 points from 10 games with Bournemouth, who play on Sunday, second on 18. Burnley are 17th with 10 points.