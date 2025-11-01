Sundowns coach Cardoso picks Aubaas to replace Mokoena against Pirates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns' arrival for the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Orlando Pirates at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has picked Bafana Bafana midfielder Bathusi Aubaas in the place of suspended Teboho Mokoena for the crunch Betway Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates at Loftus.

Cardoso also went with experience with Ronwen Williams in goal and Grant Kekana, Keanu Cupido, Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau in front of him.

Aubaas is the like-for-like replacement for Mokoena and he joins Allende in the heart of the midfield with Tashreeq Matthews and Nuno Santos.

On attack, Cardoso is sticking with Arthur Sales and Peter Shalulile.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made a brave call, starting the match with teenage midfielder Camren Dansin in the midfield alongside Sihle Nduli, with Thalente Mbatha on the bench.

There were no surprises at the back with Sipho Chaine between the sticks and Mbekezeli Mbokazi leading the team with Thabiso Lebitso, Lebone Seema and Deon Hotto.

On attack, Ouaddou went with on-form players, sticking with attack-minded Oswin Appollis and Masindi Nemtajela.

The attacking will be led by Evidence Makgopa and there is still no place for Relebohile Mofokeng who has been out of the team for the past few matches.