Pirates coach Ouaddou predicts bright future for starlet Dansin

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and Camren Dansin during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on 01 November 2025.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has a reputation for making brave selection calls and was at it again when he started with young midfielder Camren Dansin against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Dansin, 20, was installed in the heart of the midfield with Sihle Nduli to take on Bathusi Aubaas, who replaced suspended Teboho Mokoena, and Marcelo Allende during their 1-1 draw at Loftus on Saturday.

Dansin, who was replaced by Patrick Maswanganyi after 60 minutes, struggled to settle and impose himself in the game but he helped Pirates to get the crucial away point with a spectacular equaliser after 35 minutes.

Asked where he got the courage to play the inexperienced Dansin in such a big match, Ouaddou explained the youngster deserved an opportunity to show what he could do.

“Since I came to the country about eight to nine months ago, I have discovered there is a lot of talent in South Africa,” said Ouaddou after the stalemate that left Pirates in third spot with 19 points from nine matches.

Pirates trail log-leaders Sundowns, who have played two more matches, by three points and they will be looking to get back to winning ways against Golden Arrows on Wednesday in Durban.

“When you notice and have the eye to see young talent, they deserve to be encouraged so they can build themselves.”

Ouaddou, just like his predecessor Jose Riveiro, have shown confidence in playing young players but he said most coaches are scared because they don’t want to be sacked.

“I know sometimes some coaches are scared to give young players a chance because they are worried about their jobs. They know if they lose they may be sacked, but I am an ex-footballer and I got a chance to play at the age of 18 years.

“I have seen potential in that player (Dansin) since our preparation stage. We decided to take him to Spain with us and he showed good qualities during friendly games.”

Ouaddou added that though it is important to play youngsters, coaches must be careful how they introduce them.

“I worked in development in France for seven years and you have to be careful not to burn these types of potential. You have to bring them step by step, that’s why you have seen I give him 15 or 20 minutes to make him comfortable.

“I felt it was the right moment to throw him in the deep end against one of the best teams on the continent. It is like a bird. You must give it the opportunity to fly, and that’s what we did with him.

“We need to put him in these matches and give him the necessary experience. It was a fantastic opportunity for him to show what he can do against Sundowns.

“He still needs to work because if he was complete we will say he is Messi but he still needs to improve to become one of the best players in South Africa.”